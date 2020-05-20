Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents searched the home of Gregory and Travis McMichael, the men facing charges of murder and aggravated assault for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, on Tuesday night.

Agents "didn't appear to leave with any evidence,' per WSB-TV's Tony Thomas, but they searched the men's Santilla Drive residence and related vehicles. Also searched was a "boat dock," according to the report.

The home of William Bryan, the man who recorded the video of the murder, did not appear to have been searched on Tuesday night. This week, an attorney representing Arbery’s family told CNN's Don Lemon that they intended to keep pushing for Bryan to be arrested "for recording and participating in the ambush." Bryan's legal representation, meanwhile, claims their client took a polygraph test that “confirmed” he was not involved in the shooting.

Wednesday morning, a GBI rep confirmed the execution of a search warrant on the McMichaels' residence:

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at approximately 6:39 PM, GBI agents executed a search warrant at the home of Gregory & Travis McMichael. This investigative act is part of the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation. No further details are being released at this time due to the active and ongoing case.

In an extended statement on the Ahmaud Arbery death investigation shared earlier this month, the GBI responded to public criticism about the handling of the case, namely the fact that it took so long for the McMichaels to be arrested.

"Please understand that although there was an investigation conducted by the Glynn County Police Department at the time of the incident over two months ago, the GBI was not a part of that investigation," a rep explained.