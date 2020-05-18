Keep your wits about you when ordering seemingly innocuous pizza, as a lack of Chuck E. Cheese-related trivia knowledge might result in the social distancing-complicating arrival of a pie that only further amplifies one's trust issues.

Apparently, as many on the timeline are finding out with palpable chagrin, Chuck E. Cheese has been listing its services on delivery apps like Grubhub under the name "Pasqually's Pizza and Wings."

And while many have understandably taken this move to mean that Chuck E. Cheese was aiming to offer up its usual attempted pizzas under a deceptive new name—assuming, of course, you're not familiar with the franchise character Pasqually P. Pieplate—the company claims that's not actually the case.

In a statement to Food & Wine in April that was included in a report about a Philadelphia Grubhub user's experience with Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, which included a rundown of how they learned the restaurant's address was the same as a Chuck E. Cheese location, a CEC Entertainment Inc. rep offered this: "CEC Entertainment, Inc. recently launched Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings nationwide. The inspiration was rooted in the desire to create a premium pizza while staying true to the CEC brand."

The rep added that Pasqually's does indeed share "kitchen space" with Chuck E. Cheese, though they claim the pizza isn't exactly the same. Instead, the rep said, it's "a different pizza that features a thicker crust and extra sauce."

Confusing? Fuck yes. Let's communally deal with that feeling: