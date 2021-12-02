Weed’s been legal in Canada for a few years now and enthusiasts and newcomers alike have developed a palate for all of the available strains, edibles, accessories, and more. The masses have sorted through the good, the dry, and the outstanding flower options, voted with their dollar to position brands and accessory companies as leaders, and drive more companies to develop new and exciting products.

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, or just trying to get a buddy good and stoned, your greener friends will appreciate this list of goods. Scroll on for the best weed gifts for the Canadian stoners in your life.