The 13-year-old girl involved in the death of an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The news arrives after the older girl involved in the fatal incident, a 15-year-old, pleaded guilty to felony murder last month. The New York Post reports that because the 13-year-old signed a plea deal, the other charges filed against her will be dropped.

Back in March, the teens attempted to carjack Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar’s car in D.C., which ended in the 66-year-old’s death. The girls were filmed using a stun gun on him while trying to steal the vehicle. He was still in the Honda as they drove off, ultimately getting thrown from the vehicle and dying, while the car flipped on its side. The girls were charged with murder.

The younger girl pleaded guilty in juvenile court and will be released when she’s 21. The 15-year-old girl will be sentenced on Friday.

Anwar’s family set up a GoFundMe following his death, raising over $1 million. “This money will help with providing Uncle Anwar with a proper Islamic burial, loss of wages for the family, and pain and suffering,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe update in March. “Although money won’t fill the gaping hole that his death has left in our family, it will help remove some of the stress and worry of daily living while we grieve and heal.”