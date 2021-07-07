According to police reports, a 12-year-old boy shot and killed an armed burglar who threatened his mother and forced his way into their home.

As reported by the Associated Press, on June 30th, 32-year-old Brad LeBlanc was armed with a pistol when he confronted a woman in front of her home in Louisiana. According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis, a struggle broke out between the woman and LeBlanc, and that’s when the woman’s young son stepped in to try and save his mother. Travis reports that the boy shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle. LeBlanc was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two other suspects were also arrested for being involved in the crime. Jonathan Barker is being charged with second-degree murder for being initially involved with the crime and in LeBlanc’s death. Jennifer Bond is also being charged as an accessory to the crime.

The sheriff’s office has also been in communication with the mother and have been trying to make sure the son gets any help he needs after the incident.

“The mother is understanding that he’s going to need some treatment and need to talk to people and helping him understand that he’s a very normal person that was put in an abnormal situation,” Travis said.

The boy is also not being charged with any crime.

“At this time, the East Feliciana Sheriff’s office has no evidence — whether it be physical evidence at the scene or testimony from witnesses — that would incriminate the 12-year-old, and therefore, at this time, we have no plans to bring charges against the 12-year-old child,” Travis added.