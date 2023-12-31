Air Jordan 11 Women's "Bred Velvet" to Debut in 2024

Next year, Jordan Brand is remixing a classic colorway of the Air Jordan 11 for its annual women's holiday release.

Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz report that the "Bred Velvet" Air Jordan 11 will debut as part of the Holiday 2024 lineup. Based on the original "Bred" colorway worn by Jordan during the Chicago Bulls' historic 1995-96 season, including the championship-clinching game, the shoe will feature the same black, white, and red scheme, but with velvet in place of patent leather on the overlay.

The "Bred Velvet" Air Jordan will retail for $230. Check back for a first look at the retro and confirmed release details.

Air Jordan 11 Women's "Bred Velvet"

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: Black/White-Varsity Red

Price: $230