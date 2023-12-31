Air Jordan 11 Women's "Bred Velvet" to Debut in 2024

Original colorway remixed for holiday season.

Dec 31, 2023
Air Jordan 11 XI Bred Velvet 2024 Release Date
Mock-Up via zSneakerheadz & Sneaker Files
Next year, Jordan Brand is remixing a classic colorway of the Air Jordan 11 for its annual women's holiday release.

Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz report that the "Bred Velvet" Air Jordan 11 will debut as part of the Holiday 2024 lineup. Based on the original "Bred" colorway worn by Jordan during the Chicago Bulls' historic 1995-96 season, including the championship-clinching game, the shoe will feature the same black, white, and red scheme, but with velvet in place of patent leather on the overlay.

The "Bred Velvet" Air Jordan will retail for $230. Check back for a first look at the retro and confirmed release details.

Air Jordan 11 Women's "Bred Velvet"
Release Date: Holiday 2024
Color: Black/White-Varsity Red
Price: $230

