Nike KD 4 'Christmas' Reportedly Set for Holiday 2024 Return

Nike isn't holding back with its first-ever run of KD 4 retro releases. In addition to beloved colorways such as "Nerf," "Weatherman," "Galaxy," and "Aunt Pearl," the "Christmas" KD 4 is set to return later this year according to Sole Retriever.

Originally released in 2011, the "Christmas" KD 4 takes inspiration from Christmas cookie cutters. The shoe features a metallic copper synthetic upper, contrasting black accents, and a red lace set. It was released alongside the traditionally-colored LeBron 9 and eye-catching "Cheetah" Kobe 7 on the same day.