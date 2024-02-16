Nike KD 4 'Christmas' Reportedly Set for Holiday 2024 Return

Cookie cutter-inspired colorway being re-released for the first time.

Feb 16, 2024
Nike KD 4 Christmas Copper Release Date FZ5913-800 Profile
Nike KD 4 "Christmas" 2011, via GOAT
Nike KD 4 "Christmas" 2011, via GOAT
Nike KD 4 "Christmas" 2011, via GOAT

Nike isn't holding back with its first-ever run of KD 4 retro releases. In addition to beloved colorways such as "Nerf," "Weatherman," "Galaxy," and "Aunt Pearl," the "Christmas" KD 4 is set to return later this year according to Sole Retriever.

Originally released in 2011, the "Christmas" KD 4 takes inspiration from Christmas cookie cutters. The shoe features a metallic copper synthetic upper, contrasting black accents, and a red lace set. It was released alongside the traditionally-colored LeBron 9 and eye-catching "Cheetah" Kobe 7 on the same day.

Three different styles of basketball sneakers displayed side by side
Nike Basketball's 2011 Christmas Day Sneakers, via Nike

The "Christmas" KD 4 will reportedly return this holiday season for $130.

Nike KD 4 “Christmas”
Release Date: December 2024
Color: Metallic Copper/Black
Style #: FZ5913-800
Price: $130

Nike KD 4 Christmas Copper Release Date FZ5913-800 Heel
Nike KD 4 "Christmas" 2011, via GOAT
Nike KD 4 "Christmas" 2011, via GOAT
Nike KD 4 "Christmas" 2011, via GOAT
Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives on Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic during an NBA game on December 25, 2011 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Layne Murdoch / NBAE via Getty Images
Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots over Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic during an NBA game on December 25, 2011 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Layne Murdoch / NBAE via Getty Images
Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots over Ryan Anderson #33 of the Orlando Magic during an NBA game on December 25, 2011 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Layne Murdoch / NBAE via Getty Images
Nike KD 4Kevin DurantNike BasketballNike

