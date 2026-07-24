Featured
To celebrate the contributions of women in entertainment, check out some of the five best HBO Original shows or comedy specials during Women's History Month.Samantha Hunter
School is in session!Khal
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
Pop Culture
Jenna Ortega on Making Wednesday Addams Her Own In 'Wednesday,' and Keeping the Horror Genre Alive
Complex caught up with Jenna Ortega ahead of the 'Wednesday' premiere, and she opened up about adding depth to the character, working with Tim Burton, and more.Karla Rodriguez