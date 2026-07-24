Yvonne Orji

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Johnny Bananas Tells Black Woman She Looks ‘Like She Sleeps in a Tree’ on ‘Pop the Balloon’ (UPDATE)

The new Netflix reality show is a remake of a popular YouTube series.

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Shannon Sharpe on Ochocinco Saying He and Yvonne Orji Should 'Be in Union' After Virgin Comments: 'Miss B. Nasty’

Shannon Sharpe said he's "looking for a sinner" after Chad Ochocinco Johnson suggested that the former football player and Yvonne Orji would be a great match.

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Pop Culture

Yvonne Orji Opens Up About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a Lot of Pent-Up Energy Up in Here'

The 'Insecure' actress is still saving herself for marriage.

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Issa Rae Shuts Down Rumor She's Pregnant: 'Let a B*tch Eat'

Issa Rae, who wrapped her acclaimed HBO series 'Insecure' last year, has responded to rumors that she’s expecting her first child with husband Louis Diame.

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'Insecure' Star Yvonne Orji Talks Debut HBO Special, 'Momma, I Made It' | Watch Less Ep. 32

'Insecure' star Yvonne Orji talks Season 4 of the HBO series, her upcoming stand-up special for HBO, and much more.

Complex2243 days ago
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