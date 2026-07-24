Yung LA

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Latto freestyles on L.A. Leakers radio show
Music

Watch Latto's L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over Yung L.A.'s "Ain't I"

Latto stopped by Power 106 to drop off a few quick bars for the L.A. Leakers, nailing a freestyle over the beat to Yung L.A.'s classic "Ain't I."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1732 days ago

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