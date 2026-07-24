Yeezy 350 Boost

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We've all seen the videos of people going wild for deals on Black Friday, but little do most people know that this kind of chaos happens all year round with sneaker releases. Here's when sneaker releases go wrong.
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GOAT Mono Ice Lead
Sneakers

Cop The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mono Ice’ on GOAT

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mono Ice’ is a standout pair from the new 'Mono' Pack that's available now on GOAT to add to your sneaker collection.

Ian Stonebrook1860 days ago
adidas yeezy boost 350 v2 yecheil fw5190 lateral
Sneakers

'Yecheil' Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Release Date Confirmed

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Yecheil' gets a colorful makeover, which is set to release in December 2019. Click here for an official look.

Jordan Rose2420 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra"
Sneakers

'Zebra' Yeezys Have New U.S. Restock Date

The rumored release date for the 2018 restock of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Zebra' sneakers.

Michael Conway2819 days ago
North West, Kim Kardashian
Music

Kanye Made Those Glow-in-the-Dark 350s So North Will Put Her Shoes on Without Being Bribed

Kim Kardashian tried to bribe her daughter North West to wear Yeezys, and now we have the 5-year-old to thank for Kanye's upcoming glow-in-the-dark 350s.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2887 days ago
Kanye West Yeezy
Sneakers

Here's How Much Your Yeezys Are Worth

There’s good news in store for everyone who shelled out the cash when each Yeezy first dropped. Here’s how much your Yeezys are worth.

Complex3011 days ago
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Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Early Photoshop
Sneakers

Kanye West Shares What the Yeezy Boost 350 Could've Looked Like

Kanye West shares a previously unseen look at what his Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers could've looked like.

Riley Jones3023 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Butter' (Front)
Sneakers

The Best Look Yet at 'Butter' Yeezy Boost 350 V2s

Images and release details for the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Butter' sneakers.

Riley Jones3058 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Peanut Butter' F36980
Sneakers

'Peanut Butter' Yeezys Coming in June

An upcoming 'Peanut Butter' colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has surfaced.

Mike DeStefano3103 days ago
Look at this dad
Life

Video Shows Moment Masked Suspect Almost Breaks Into Home to Steal Yeezys

A Texas family is speaking out after someone allegedly tried to steal their Yeezys.

Trace William Cowen3368 days ago
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NikeLab Supreme Uptempo
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Supreme and Nike team up on Air More Uptempos, while Adidas drops more Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.

Amir Ismael3377 days ago
Here's Every Canadian Store That Will Sell The ‘Cream White” adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2
Sneakers

Here's Every Canadian Store That Will Sell The 'Cream White' adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Everything you need to know to cop the new ‘cream white” Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Christopher Turner3383 days ago
Complex Sneakers x StockX Sneaker Madeness
Sneakers

Quarter Finals of Complex Sneakers x StockX Sneaker Madness Starts Now

Bidding on Round 4 of Complex Sneakers x StockX Sneaker Madness begins now.

Amir Ismael3410 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra"
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" steals the show as the biggest release this weekend.

Amir Ismael3440 days ago
The Weekly Drop: Zebra Yeezy 350 v2 Boost
Sneakers

The Weekly Drop: Your Guide to Australian Sneaker Release Dates, February 25

How to cop the Yeezy 350 Boost v2 Zebras in Australia

Complex Australia3440 days ago
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