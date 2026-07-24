Weekend-Update

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Pete Davidson with a mustache wearing a jacket and T-shirt, standing in front of a world map background.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Jokes He 'Had to Do' Riyadh Comedy Festival Because He's 'Losing Millions' on Ferry

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's Staten Island ferry project has jokingly been referred to as "Titanic 2" over the years.

Trace William Cowen258 days ago
Michael Che and Scarlett Johansson on a TV set with a world map background.
Pop Culture

Michael Che Issues 'SNL' Apology to Scarlett Johansson for Roast Beef Joke About Her

Last December, Che made Colin Jost read a line comparing his wife's genitalia to roast beef.

Alex Ocho432 days ago
Saturday Night Live's Michael Che in a suit on a news set with images of Lester Holt and Joy Reid labeled "ANCHOR AND HOSTS LEAVING."
Pop Culture

Michael Che Jokes on 'SNL' About Being NBC's Last Black News Anchor

The 'Weekend Update' co-anchor joked about being the last nonwhite primetime anchor at the network after Joy Reid's firing and Lester Holt's exit.

Alex Ocho510 days ago
Michael Che and Kyle Mooney on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Michael Che Says He's Not Leaving 'Weekend Update' (UPDATE)

The comedian, according to a report from the Star Tribune, is putting his anchoring days behind him and announced the change during a set in Minneapolis.

Brenton Blanchet1581 days ago
SNL Weekend Update
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost Pay Tribute to Norm Macdonald on 'SNL's' 'Weekend Update'

Just three weeks after his tragic death, 'SNL' paid tribute to former cast member Norm Macdonald in the 'Weekend Update' segment of the Season 47 premiere.

Brad Callas1757 days ago
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Norm Macdonald
Pop Culture

Comedian Norm Macdonald Has Died at 61 After Battle With Cancer

The comedian and 'SNL' alum died Tuesday morning after a private battle with cancer, a rep said. "Norm will be missed terribly," the rep added.

Trace William Cowen1776 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after winning the AFC Championship.
Sports

Teen's Petition Asking for Super Bowl to Be Moved to Saturday Passes 22,000 Signatures

Just 100 million to go to get Goodell's attention.

Gavin Evans2375 days ago
jost che
Pop Culture

Michael Che Goes at Writer Who Criticized Colin Jost

Michael Che had words for a writer who criticized Colin Jost's comedic abilities.

Alex Galbraith2652 days ago

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