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Warner Bros. Discovery logo is displayed with the HBO Max and Discovery Plus logos.
Pop Culture

HBO and Discovery's Joint Streaming Service May Be Named 'Max'

Warner Bros. Discovery executives are reportedly in favor of the name Max when the impending HBO Max and Discovery+ merger comes this spring.

Jose Martinez1328 days ago
Cast and special guests attend the Los Angeles screening of "Women of the Movement".
Pop Culture

Ray Fisher Blasts Warner Bros. for 'Racist and Discriminatory Practices' After Black History Month Tweet

Fisher, who previously played Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, has accused the entertainment giant of "racist and discriminatory practices.”

Joshua Espinoza1617 days ago
Cedric Diggory
Pop Culture

Robert Pattinson Is Batman

What's an Affleck to a Pattinson?

Trace William Cowen2613 days ago
veronicamarsgo90
Pop Culture

Try Not To Explode: Veronica Mars Is Streaming Free On go90

Thought you'd never see it again? Check out go90 for the entire series and movie.

Lauren Martin3357 days ago

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