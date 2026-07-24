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From 'A Different World,’ to 'Good Times,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and 'Sister, Sister,' here are the 30 best Black TV shows and sitcoms of all time.Julian Kimble
Pop Culture
Will Smith Personally Gave Co-Stars Bonuses When ‘King Richard’ Was Set as Simultaneous HBO Max/Theatrical Release
Will Smith reportedly wrote checks to his 'King Richard' co-stars after Warner Bros. opted to make the film a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
From Nintendo's 'Bayonetta 3' to Warner Bros.' 'Gotham Knights.' Here are all of the major video game news and releases for the month of October 2022.Kevin Wong
The unlikely pairing of "DOTA" and "Lord of the Rings" is actually pretty ingenius.Michael Rougeau