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Pop Culture

Go Behind the Scenes of The Airplane Boys and Twista's "Spy Hunter" Music Video, "Drive"

Inspired by the PS Vita/3DS game inspired by the arcade game.

Michael Rougeau5031 days ago
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Pop Culture

Green Arrow Hits the Bullseye in "Injustice: Gods Among Us"

A new challenger has appeared.

Michael Rougeau5037 days ago
Pop Culture

"InJustice: Gods Among Us" is Being Made Into a Comic

The DC universe fighting game is perfect for it.

Michael Rougeau5040 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Injustice: Gods Among Us" Collector's Edition Includes Batman-Wonder Woman Duel Statue

Why do they have to fight? Because we say so.

Michael Rougeau5050 days ago
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Pop Culture

It's Not Easy Recreating Middle-Earth With LEGOs

In real life or for a video game.

Michael Rougeau5051 days ago
Pop Culture

"Injustice: Gods Among Us" Gets Release Date, New Gameplay Trailer

The studio behind "Mortal Kombat" brings a DC-online fighting game.

Michael Rougeau5056 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "Guardians of Middle-earth" Devs on Delving into Tolkien's World

And emerging with a unique experience.

Michael Rougeau5113 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: "Injustice: Gods Among Us" Producer on Walking the Line Between Casual and Hardcore

We spoke with the game's producer about keeping all types of fans happy.

Michael Rougeau5120 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Spy vs. Spy" Game Remake for iOS is Official

With new graphics and content and online multiplayer.

Michael Rougeau5129 days ago
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Pop Culture

WB and Mad Tease New "Spy vs. Spy" Game, Release Secret Code

We've got a single image for clues.

Michael Rougeau5147 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Jessica Nigri Talks Life As "Juliet Starling"

The face of "Lollipop Chainsaw" speaks on her big come up.

Larry Hester5162 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Batman: Arkham City" Gets New DLC Next Week, and the GOTY Treatment Next Month

Since "Harley Quinn's Revenge" comes out next week, it'll be part of the "Batman: Arkham City - GOTY Edition" package.

Complex5207 days ago
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