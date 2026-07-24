Volcano

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Latest Stories

A large volcanic eruption with a massive plume of smoke and ash in the sky, silhouetted people watching, and palm trees below.
Life

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts, Spews Massive Ash Cloud

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted in Indonesia, sending ash more than 6 miles high.

Mark Elibert403 days ago
A geyser erupts with tourists nearby on the left; on the right, park rangers and visitors examine the aftermath of the eruption on a damaged boardwalk
Life

Sudden Hydrothermal Explosion at Yellowstone Sends Visitors Running in Fear

Dozens of tourists were seen fleeing after a sudden hydrothermal blast occurred on Tuesday morning.

Alex Ocho731 days ago
Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday,
Life

Video Shows Indonesia's Mount Merapi Volcano Erupt, Sending Mixture of Lava and Gas for Miles

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupted Saturday, sending an avalanche of searing gas clouds and mixture of rock and lava onto the surrounding villages.

Brad Callas1230 days ago
Mount Vesuvius
Life

U.S. Tourist Falls Into Crater of Mount Vesuvius After Trying to Take Selfie and Losing Phone

A 23-year-old U.S. tourist from Baltimore was rescued after he fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano in Italy that destroyed Pompeii.

Brad Callas1473 days ago
The tsunami, as it was spotted outside of Tonga
Life

Tsunami Advisory Issued For U.S. West Coast Following Tonga Hit

The advisory stretches from California to Alaska—including British Columbia for our neighbors in Canada—and satellites are showing ash cloud and shockwaves.

Brenton Blanchet1652 days ago
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mt hood
Life

Mountain Climber Falls 500 Feet to His Death in Oregon

The 63-year-old, whose name wasn't shared by authorities, was climbing with his adult son on Sunday during “an unusually busy weekend for climbing."

Brenton Blanchet1880 days ago
Mount Nyiragongo
Life

Volcano Eruption Forces Thousands to Flee From Democratic Republic of Congo

Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, forcing thousands of civilians to flee from their homes.

Brad Callas1889 days ago
A helicopter flies close to a volcanic eruption
Life

Volcano Once Dormant for 6,000 Years Erupts in Iceland

The Department of Emergency Management urged residents to close their windows while the eruption takes place because volcanic gas and ash can be very harmful.

Xavier Hamilton1953 days ago
Pompeii Archeological park press office shows the thermopolium
Life

Archeologists Uncover Ancient 'Fast Food' Counter in Pompeii

The longtime chief of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, Massimo Osanna, revealed on Saturday that a full thermopolium—an ancient fast-food stand—has been found.

Xavier Hamilton2036 days ago
volcano
Life

Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

Back in 2018, the volcano erupted and ultimately destroyed more than 700 homes. Following Sunday night's eruption, several earthquakes were recorded.

Trace William Cowen2042 days ago
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A man watches Krakatau spewing ash during an eruption
Life

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau Volcano Erupts Again

This is the same volcano that had a massive eruption in 2018, triggering a tsunami that killed over 400 people.

Xavier Hamilton2296 days ago
Taal Volcano in central island of Luzon
Life

Volcano Erupts in Philippines Causing Mass Evacuations

Thousands of people evacuated and officials shut down Manila airport after a volcano erupted near the Philippines' capital city.

Xavier Hamilton2386 days ago
volcano
Life

At Least Five Dead After New Zealand Volcano Eruption

New Zealand's White Island volcano, also known as Whakaari, erupted and left at least five people dead.

Joe Price2420 days ago
Volcano
Life

Footage Shows Massive Volcano Eruption on Italian Island Stromboli

The Volcano also erupted earlier this summer.

Joe Price2522 days ago
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hawaii volcano
Life

Man Falls Into Hawaiian Volcano After Hopping Safety Railing

Anyone know the Hawaiian for "play stupid games?"

Alex Galbraith2640 days ago
tsunami
Life

At Least 222 People Killed in Indonesian Tsunami Following Volcano Eruption

A tsunami hit a number of beaches and coastal areas close to Indonesia's Sunda strait, leaving at least 222 people dead and 843 injured.

Joe Price2771 days ago
Marshmallows Volcano
Life

U.S. Geological Survey Informs Us It's Unsafe to Roast Marshmallows Over a Volcano

The USGS playfully informed a Twitter user the sulfuric acid would result in a "pretty spectacular reaction."

Marco Margaritoff2979 days ago

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