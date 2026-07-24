Latest Stories
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts, Spews Massive Ash Cloud
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted in Indonesia, sending ash more than 6 miles high.
Sudden Hydrothermal Explosion at Yellowstone Sends Visitors Running in Fear
Dozens of tourists were seen fleeing after a sudden hydrothermal blast occurred on Tuesday morning.
Video Shows Indonesia's Mount Merapi Volcano Erupt, Sending Mixture of Lava and Gas for Miles
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupted Saturday, sending an avalanche of searing gas clouds and mixture of rock and lava onto the surrounding villages.
U.S. Tourist Falls Into Crater of Mount Vesuvius After Trying to Take Selfie and Losing Phone
A 23-year-old U.S. tourist from Baltimore was rescued after he fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius, the volcano in Italy that destroyed Pompeii.
Tsunami Advisory Issued For U.S. West Coast Following Tonga Hit
The advisory stretches from California to Alaska—including British Columbia for our neighbors in Canada—and satellites are showing ash cloud and shockwaves.
Mountain Climber Falls 500 Feet to His Death in Oregon
The 63-year-old, whose name wasn't shared by authorities, was climbing with his adult son on Sunday during “an unusually busy weekend for climbing."
Volcano Eruption Forces Thousands to Flee From Democratic Republic of Congo
Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, forcing thousands of civilians to flee from their homes.
Volcano Once Dormant for 6,000 Years Erupts in Iceland
The Department of Emergency Management urged residents to close their windows while the eruption takes place because volcanic gas and ash can be very harmful.
Archeologists Uncover Ancient 'Fast Food' Counter in Pompeii
The longtime chief of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, Massimo Osanna, revealed on Saturday that a full thermopolium—an ancient fast-food stand—has been found.
Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island
Back in 2018, the volcano erupted and ultimately destroyed more than 700 homes. Following Sunday night's eruption, several earthquakes were recorded.
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau Volcano Erupts Again
This is the same volcano that had a massive eruption in 2018, triggering a tsunami that killed over 400 people.
Volcano Erupts in Philippines Causing Mass Evacuations
Thousands of people evacuated and officials shut down Manila airport after a volcano erupted near the Philippines' capital city.
At Least Five Dead After New Zealand Volcano Eruption
New Zealand's White Island volcano, also known as Whakaari, erupted and left at least five people dead.
Footage Shows Massive Volcano Eruption on Italian Island Stromboli
The Volcano also erupted earlier this summer.
So-Called 'Jurassic World' of Ancient Volcanoes Found in Australia
So many volcanoes, so little time.
Man Falls Into Hawaiian Volcano After Hopping Safety Railing
Anyone know the Hawaiian for "play stupid games?"
At Least 222 People Killed in Indonesian Tsunami Following Volcano Eruption
A tsunami hit a number of beaches and coastal areas close to Indonesia's Sunda strait, leaving at least 222 people dead and 843 injured.
U.S. Geological Survey Informs Us It's Unsafe to Roast Marshmallows Over a Volcano
The USGS playfully informed a Twitter user the sulfuric acid would result in a "pretty spectacular reaction."