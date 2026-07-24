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'Grand Theft Auto VI' Hype Reportedly Propels Latest Trailer to Nearly Half a Billion Views in a Day
Rockstar Games' surefire blockbuster is out next May.
New ‘NBA 2K25’ Trailer Shows Bronny James Throwing Alley-Oop to His Dad LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers show up together in the gameplay debut trailer for the latest 'NBA 2K' game.
Sony Reveals PlayStation 5 Design and Shares Multiple Trailers for Upcoming Games
Sony's highly anticipated PS5 reveal event went down on Thursday, where the company showcased a number of titles for the new system as well as some specs.
'Fast & Furious Crossroads' Gets a Gameplay Trailer and Rescheduled Release Date
'Fast & Furious Crossroads' and the blockbuster that was supposed to coincide with its release date, 'Fast & Furious 9,' will now launch months apart.
‘Pokémon Sword’ and ‘Shield’ Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019
Nintendo drops trailer for a new mainline title 'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield.'
Nintendo Announces New 'Super Smash Bros Ultimate' Characters Following Luigi's Death
Luigi didn't make it out alive during Nintendo's latest trailer for "Super Smash Bros Ultimate." But they did reveal some new characters slated to arrive on the game.
PROMO: The Darkness is Calling You in 'Dark Souls 3'
Watch the trailer for the latest, and arguably greatest, installment of the 'Dark Souls' series, 'Dark Souls 3,' which hits store shelves today.
New 'Call of Duty Black Ops III' Teaser Grapples With the Future of Bionics
A preview of the game's plot.
The First 'GTA V' PC Trailer Is a Tear-Inducing Thing of Beauty
Bask in the glory of 60 FPS.
Gotham Looks Bleak in the New "Batman: Arkham Knight" Trailer
Is it June 2 yet?
Ep. 8 of Trailer Hitch Knows Harrison Ford is God, Assumes "The Expendables 3" Will be Nominated for an Oscar
Trailer Hitch tackles the big problems posed by Harrison Ford's appearance in The Expendables 3.
Patience Watson "Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments" Is on its Way (Video)
"Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments" has a new trailer and a release date to the gum shoe adventure.
Consult a Doctor After Seeing This "Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel" Trailer (Video)
"Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel" release date was annouced today in an epic trailer.
Philadelphia Based "Homefront" Sequel Announced in Explosive Trailer (Video)
The squeal to "Homefront" dubbed "Homefront: The Revolution" is revealed in this controversial teaser trailer and set in Philadelphia.
Possess Cats and Punch Demons With Light in "Murdered: Soul Suspect" (Video)
In the upcoming mystery horror game "Murdered: Soul Suspect" the player can posses any living thing, including cats
Blood-Red Sun: "Wolfenstein: The New Order" Launch Trailer Drops (Video)
The launch trailer for "Wolfenstein: The New Order" has been released to the tune of "House of the Rising Sun"
Cyberpunk Pyros: Meet the Cast of "Watch Dogs" (Video)
Ubisoft reveals the cast of the new open-world hacking game "Watch Dogs" in a new trailer
You Can't Play "Evolve" Yet, But This Is Pretty Close (Video)
A new trailer for "Evolve" lets viewers switch between the prespectives of the players