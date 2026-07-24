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Pop Culture
'Fortnite' Map Vanishes in Season-Ending Event; Chapter 2 Trailer Surfaces (UPDATE)
Season 10 has officially ended, and with it, everything players thought they knew about the game has been erased.
Philip Lewis2477 days ago