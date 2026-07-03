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You didn't catch everything from the first 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer, and we have the screengrabs to prove it.Kevin Wong
Pop Culture
'Super Mario Bros' Fans Ecstatic About New Trailer's Reveal of Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach
A new trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' dropped on Tuesday, with lots of footage of Princess Peach, voiced by 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy.Brad Callas
Pop Culture
All the Movies and Shows Announced and Previewed on Disney+ Day: Marvel, 'Star Wars,' Reboots, Sequels, and More
Disney+ celebrated its second anniversary on Friday with Disney+ Day, announcing a number of upcoming shows and films for its streaming service.Brad Callas
Pop Culture
Idris Elba, Regina King, and More Star in New 'The Harder They Fall' Trailer f/ Tease of Jay-Z and Kid Cudi Song
Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and more star in the upcoming Western from Netflix. The latest glimpse features a Jay and Cudi tease.Trace William Cowen