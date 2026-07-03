Movie Trailers

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Five members of KATSEYE in stylish outfits pose on a sofa for a "KATSEYE: Wild Hearts" movie poster.
Music

KATSEYE Drop First Trailer for Upcoming Documentary ‘WILD HEARTS’

Get ready, EYEKONS! The global girl group is hitting the big screen this summer.

Alex Ocho2 days ago
Michael B. Jordan, winner of the Best Actor Award for 'Sinners,' poses in the press room at the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

'Swapped' Trailer Released for Michael B. Jordan’s First Post-Oscar Film

Jordan’s young niece and nephew appear in the trailer’s intro.

Holly Riordan106 days ago
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor of the film 'Kinky Boots' poses for a portrait at the Getty Images Portrait Studio during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2006 in Park City, Utah.
Pop Culture

The ‘Backrooms’ Trailer Brings the Urban Legend to Life

‘Look, I know how this sounds, but you’ve got to understand, it’s massive in there,’ a voice says in the A24 trailer.

Holly Riordan109 days ago
IShowSpeed.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed's Brain Left 'Fried' After Noticing '67' in Michael Jackson Biopic Trailer

He appeared to have an existential crisis after he noticed the two numbers in the newly released trailer.

Joe Price253 days ago
A man with a beard and cap performs on stage with a microphone, under blue lighting, in front of a cheering crowd.
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Clika' Trailer from Rancho Humilde

In the upcoming film starring Jay Dee and Master P, a small-town Mexican-American artist gets catapulted into stardom and has to navigate the dark side of fame

Alex Ocho282 days ago
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Amanda Seyfried (L) and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film "The Housemaid" at the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Moves In With Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Housemaid’ Trailer and It Gets Messy Fast

Fans agree the first trailer gets the book just right — but warn the twist will hit harder than you expect.

Maggie Ekberg305 days ago
Split image. Left: Leonardo DiCaprio with a rifle. Right: Beyoncé in a patterned dress, with Kendrick Lamar in a green jacket.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Soundtrack New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’

Their 2016 collaboration "Freedom" sets the tone for Paul Thomas Anderson's new action-packed epic.

Alex Ocho359 days ago
The Diggers trailer
Pop Culture

Druski Drops Trailer for 'The Diggers' Co-Starring Theo Von and Shane Gillis

The video announcement directed fans to call a Mississippi phone number for the fictional Digger's Funeral Home.

Joshua Espinoza401 days ago
Denzel Washington with an intense expression, lit by a warm, red glow, wearing a dark jacket.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington and ASAP Rocky Star in First Teaser Trailer for Spike Lee's 'Highest 2 Lowest'

Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Ice Spice are also featured in the latest from Spike Lee.

Trace William Cowen439 days ago
The Weeknd in 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for the Weeknd’s ‘Hurry up Tomorrow’

The psychological thriller will hit theaters on May 16.

Alex Ocho473 days ago
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Alec Baldwin portrays an older man with a beard, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and a brown jacket, in the first trailer for 'Rust.'
Pop Culture

Alec Baldwin Stars in the First Trailer for 'Rust'

The movie faced significant delays and uncertainty after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Joe Price479 days ago
A person hanging from the wing of a yellow biplane in mid-air, with a landscape of green fields and clouds in the background.
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025: Movie Trailers From This Year's Big Game

Commercials aren't the only art form putting up millions this weekend.

Trace William Cowen524 days ago
Two men in a dimly lit backstage area, with one whispering to the other. Bright vanity lights frame the scene.
Pop Culture

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Trailer: The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan Lead New Thriller

The film is set for a theatrical release this May and follows The Weeknd’s acclaimed new album of the same name.

Trace William Cowen529 days ago
Trailer screengrab
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Stars as Twins Who Face Bloodthirsty Vampires in 'Sinners' Trailer

'Sinners' marks Jordan's fourth film project with director Ryan Coogler.

Jaelani Turner-Williams536 days ago
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Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a scene from a period film, wearing ancient warrior armor with a decorative chest plate
Pop Culture

'Gladiator II' Trailer Hurts Trolls' Feelings by Using Jay-Z and Ye's "No Church in the Wild"

The use of the 'Watch the Throne' track—and the mere appearance of Denzel Washington—is being met with a response that's definitely not a dog whistle or anything.

Joe Price736 days ago
Two actors in a forest scene, one in a flannel shirt, the other in a hoodie and jacket. They appear in a tense conversation
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Are 'Terrible F*cking Fugitives' in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Trailer

Meek Mill and Drake's "Going Bad" soundtracks the trailer for Adil &amp; Bilall's sequel to 2020’s 'Bad Boys for Life.'

Trace William Cowen844 days ago

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