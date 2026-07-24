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Some commentators on Twitter understand the Vice President's apparent security concerns, and others simply consider the report a waste of energy.Brenton Blanchet
The book, of which an excerpt of appeared in New York Magazine, gives an inside look into Trump’s alleged thoughts during the storming of the Capitol.Brenton Blanchet
Out with the old, in with the different. On Wednesday, in the middle of a pandemic and mere days after the fatal Capitol attack, Biden will be sworn in.Trace William Cowen
While Joe Biden has bagged victories in both the electoral and popular votes, Donald Trump has continued to make false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.Trace William Cowen