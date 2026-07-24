Vice-President-Usa

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Three individuals are shown: JD Vance in a suit, Nicki Minaj with long black hair in a fur coat, and Cardi B with red hair in a green and white jacket.
Music

JD Vance Says Nicki Minaj Is Better Than Cardi B

Nicki Minaj has recently been posting about her appreciation for the Donald Trump administration.

Joe Price227 days ago
Two men in a split image: left, a man in a floral shirt sitting casually; right, a bald man in a suit with a pink tie against a blue background.
Pop Culture

Was a Norwegian Man Denied Entry into the U.S. Because of a JD Vance Meme?

Norwegian Man Mads Mikkelsen, no relation to the actor, said he was refused entry because of the unflattering meme.

Joe Price396 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris laughing while speaking at an event, with two American flags in the background. She is wearing a dark blazer and a light top
Life

Kamala Harris ‘Coconut Tree’ Memes and More Soundbites Go Viral Amid Calls for Biden to Bow Out of Race

Some Democrats are looking toward the next person in the line of succession after President Joe Biden's lackluster performance at last week's debate.

Alex Ocho752 days ago
Life

Kamala Harris Unknowingly Claps Along to Song Protesting Her Puerto Rico Visit

The VP unknowingly clapped to a song being sung to her in Spanish at the La Goyoco Community Center.

Jaelani Turner-Williams852 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff pay their respects
Life

VP Kamala Harris Speaks at Funeral of Buffalo Shooting Victim Ruth Whitfield

Vice President Harris attended the service Saturday, exactly two weeks after a gunman opened fire in a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10 people.

Joshua Espinoza1519 days ago
Advertisement
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote speech during Tennessee State University's Commencement Ceremony
Life

Kamala Harris Says Women May Lose Right to 'Make Decisions' About Their Bodies as Supreme Court Decision Looms

Kamala Harris spoke at the Tennessee State University commencement ceremony, and warned graduates that they’ll soon be entering an “unsettled world."

Brenton Blanchet1539 days ago
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win presidency
Life

Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman With POTUS Power as Joe Biden Undergoes Colonoscopy

Kamala Harris is the first woman to assume presidential powers while Joe Biden undergoes a routine colonoscopy on Friday, the day before his 79th birthday.

tara mahadevan1710 days ago
walter-mondale-dead
Life

Walter Mondale, Former Vice President Under Jimmy Carter, Dead at 93

Former vice president Walter F. Mondale passed away at his home in Minneapolis, family spokesperson Kathy Tunheim said, per 'The New York Times.' He was 93.

Abel Shifferaw1923 days ago
kamala harris residence man arrested
Life

Texas Man Arrested Near VP Kamala Harris' Residence Had AR-15 in His Car

Paul Murray was arrested on Wed. outside of the US Naval Observatory and was found to have an AR-15, 113 rounds of ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.

Abel Shifferaw1956 days ago
kamala harris pyer moss
Style

Kamala Harris Wears Pyer Moss Coat During COVID-19 Memorial in D.C.

Last year, Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond collected PPE for hospital workers and provided $50,000 in grants for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2013 days ago
Advertisement
biden harris xmas message
Life

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Share Christmas Messages, Ask Americans to Remain Vigilant About COVID-19

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have shared videos on Twitter, wishing the American public a safe Christmas and urging them to practice COVID-19 precautions.

tara mahadevan2039 days ago
Harris Pence debate
Life

Livestream Mike Pence-Kamala Harris' 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

Wednesday's event will be moderated by 'USA Today' Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, and will be the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 race.

Joshua Espinoza2117 days ago
birds
Life

Mike Pence's Plane Hits Bird on Takeoff in New Hampshire

People have since expressed concern for the bird, whose condition remains unknown. Pence, meanwhile, ultimately took a cargo plane back home.

Trace William Cowen2132 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App