Varsity Blues

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James Van Der Beek smiling, wearing a gray suit with a black vest and tie, against a red and white background.
Pop Culture

James Van Der Beek’s Family Launches GoFundMe After His Death Amid ‘Significant Financial Strain'

The 'Dawson's Creek' actor died on Wednesday following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
James Van Der Beek with short hair wearing a light gray shearling jacket sits indoors, with a plant and stacked logs in the background.
Pop Culture

'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek Dead at 48

James Van Der Beek previously revealed in late 2024 that he was battling colorectal cancer.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
James Van Der Beek
Music

James Van Der Beek Is Selling 'Varsity Blues' Jerseys to Pay for Cancer Treatment

The actor wrote, '100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own).'

Trey Alston600 days ago
Varsity Blues
Pop Culture

'Varsity Blues' Getting a TV Series Reboot for Mobile Streaming Service

The 1999 James Van Der Beek-starring football drama is getting a modern reboot at mobile-oriented streaming service Quibi.

Joe Price2570 days ago

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