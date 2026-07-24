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Who Decides War Hardware Cathedral Varsity: How to Buy
The New York brand's embellished varsity jacket is available now on Complex.
Drake Celebrates 'For All the Dogs' Success With New OVO Varsity Jacket
The 'Dogs' are on full display in this new OVO design in celebration of Drake's latest No. 1 debut.
ASAP Rocky Wore a New Jersey High School Varsity Jacket While Out With Rihanna—Here's Apparently Where It Came From
Since photos of Rocky wearing the jacket were made public, a woman who says she's the original owner of the jacket has spoken out about its history.
Throwback Thursday: Drake's OVO x Roots Varsity Jackets Since 2011
Ahead of the release of 'Views,' we take a look back at the rapper's collaboration with the Canadian brand, the story behind their varsity jacket, and more.
The Weeknd Is Dropping a Limited Edition XO Roots Varisty Jacket
The jacket will be available starting tomorrow.
Drake Is Dropping a New OVO x Roots Varsity Jacket
Details on Drake's latest OVO collaboration with Canadian retailer Roots.
Someone Wants $10,000 for a Vintage Apple Varsity Jacket After Drake Wore One at WWDC
Apple varsity jackets are becoming a reseller's best friend.
Needs/Wants Drops an Asymmetric Varsity Jacket in the Best Colorway Yet
Needs/Wants drops another colorway in its signature asymmetrical varsity jacket.
Odd Fellow Co. for Draught Dry Goods and Need Supply Co.'s Varsity Jacket Will Have All the Cheerleaders Flocking to You
It's like the Bat Signal.
American Giant's First Varsity Jacket is Also the Most Affordable Made in the U.S.A One You Will Find
And the quality is top-notch.
Needs/Wants Gathers Toronto's Most Influential and Drops the Insane Bear Fur Varsity You've Been Waiting For
Canada is on the come up.
WTAPS Keeps Things Exclusive with these 2014 New Year Release Items
A great start for 2014.
Black Scale Teams Up With Fingercroxx for a V Dark and V Dope Project
Not for the faint of heart.
Shinola Collaborates with Golden Bear For Its First-Ever Varsity Jacket, and It's a Keeper
All made in America.
The Brooklyn Circus Give Its Black on Black Varsity Native American Details
All black jacket comes with a history lesson.
Clothsurgeon Reinvents the Jordan 11-Inspired "Space Jam" Varsity Jacket
An original from 1996 gets an upgrade.
Maiden Noir and Ebbets Field Flannels' Collaboration Will Bring Out Your Warrior Spirit
Check this throwback mythical team you want to root for.
Uni-Watch Blog Just Unearthed Dope 1965 Vintage Varsity Jacket Scans You Need to See
Proof that styles back then can still turn heads today.