Varsity Jackets

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A stylish jacket with bold patterns and text, featuring "WHO DECIDES" and "VOW" on the sleeves. Dark blue and black color scheme.
Style

Who Decides War Hardware Cathedral Varsity: How to Buy

The New York brand's embellished varsity jacket is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff155 days ago
for all the dogs jacket
Style

Drake Celebrates 'For All the Dogs' Success With New OVO Varsity Jacket

The 'Dogs' are on full display in this new OVO design in celebration of Drake's latest No. 1 debut.

Trace William Cowen999 days ago
asap new jersey high school
Style

ASAP Rocky Wore a New Jersey High School Varsity Jacket While Out With Rihanna—Here's Apparently Where It Came From

Since photos of Rocky wearing the jacket were made public, a woman who says she's the original owner of the jacket has spoken out about its history.

Trace William Cowen1654 days ago
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Style

Throwback Thursday: Drake's OVO x Roots Varsity Jackets Since 2011

Ahead of the release of 'Views,' we take a look back at the rapper's collaboration with the Canadian brand, the story behind their varsity jacket, and more.

Complex3740 days ago
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Style

The Weeknd Is Dropping a Limited Edition XO Roots Varisty Jacket

The jacket will be available starting tomorrow.

Erica Euse3812 days ago
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Style

Drake Is Dropping a New OVO x Roots Varsity Jacket

Details on Drake's latest OVO collaboration with Canadian retailer Roots.

Gregory Babcock3957 days ago
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Style

Someone Wants $10,000 for a Vintage Apple Varsity Jacket After Drake Wore One at WWDC

Apple varsity jackets are becoming a reseller's best friend.

Gregory Babcock4065 days ago
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Style

Needs/Wants Drops an Asymmetric Varsity Jacket in the Best Colorway Yet

Needs/Wants drops another colorway in its signature asymmetrical varsity jacket.

Chris Danforth (Inactive)4488 days ago
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Style

The Brooklyn Circus Give Its Black on Black Varsity Native American Details

All black jacket comes with a history lesson.

Teofilo Killip4609 days ago
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Style

Maiden Noir and Ebbets Field Flannels' Collaboration Will Bring Out Your Warrior Spirit

Check this throwback mythical team you want to root for.

Teofilo Killip4630 days ago
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Style

Uni-Watch Blog Just Unearthed Dope 1965 Vintage Varsity Jacket Scans You Need to See

Proof that styles back then can still turn heads today.

Teofilo Killip4632 days ago

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