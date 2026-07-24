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D.C. to Pay Settlement After Man Was Handcuffed for Playing 'Star Wars' Imperial March
Sam O'Hara was handcuffed after following National Guard troops while playing the iconic Star Wars theme.
Hasan Piker Responds to Being Subpoenaed in Federal Cuba Inquiry
Piker faces scrutiny over a March trip to Cuba with activists that federal investigators say may have involved sanctions violations.
Trump Border Patrol Head Quits Amid Allegations He Solicited Sex Workers Overseas
Mike Banks stepped down abruptly Thursday after explosive allegations resurfaced about his time at CBP.
Spirit Airlines Officially Shuts Down After 34 Years of Operation
The closure, which was reported as being possible earlier this week, leaves many passengers stranded and employees suddenly without jobs.
Karol G Says She’s Been Warned About Speaking Out Against ICE: ‘I’m Willing to Say It'
The Grammy-winning Colombian superstar shares concerns about retaliation for speaking out against the United States' immigration enforcement.
Feds Secure First-Ever Streaming Fraud Conviction in $8M AI Music Scheme
North Carolina musician Michael Smith admits to using AI tracks and bots to generate billions of fake streams and divert more than $8 million in royalties
Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Willing to ‘Bribe’ Barbz to Urge Senators to Pass Law Making Voting Harder
Minaj is tweeting in support of the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, which would require voters to prove U.S. citizenship and show photo ID to vote.
Screaming Children Heard as Families Protest Inside Texas Immigration Detention Center
Immigrant families protested over alleged poor conditions at the Dilley, Texas detention center where 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father are held.
Dancehall Artist Chronic Law Currently in ICE Custody, Reason Unknown
Information on the detainment remained scarce as of this writing.
Nicolás Maduro Declares Himself a "War Prisoner" in First Court Appearance
The former Venezuelan leader said he is a "decent man," while his wife called herself "completely innocent."
Mike Epps Says He's 'Actually Glad' Food Stamps Were Cut
The comedian said he believes cancer-causing foods and bad nutrition hurts Black communities and leads them to prison.
Woman Goes Viral After Calling Dozens of Churches Seeking Baby Formula Help
TikToker Nikalie Monroe’s social test revealed how few churches and religious groups offered aid during the government shutdown.
50 Cent Expresses Frustration Over Airport Delays Amid Shutdown: 'Forget About Traveling Right Now'
Over 2,600 flights were canceled by airlines across the United States on Sunday, Nov. 9.
Fugees Rapper Pras Ordered to Pay Government $64 Million in Foreign Conspiracy Case
He could still face a significant sentence behind bars.
Jeffrey Epstein Survivors Say They Will Release Their Own List of His Clients
Victims of the convicted sex offender and disgraced financier said they're not waiting for the government to release a list anymore.
Diddy Allegedly Had Baby Oil, Lube, and Drugs in Hotel Room After Arrest, Says Federal Agent
A federal agent testified that drugs and sex paraphernalia were found in Diddy's hotel room following his arrest in September.
'SNL' Spoofs Government Airstrike Group Chat Scandal
Three high school girls were added to a group text about war instead of guys.