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The image shows the United States Supreme Court building with columns, an American flag, and surrounding greenery under a clear blue sky.
Life

D.C. to Pay Settlement After Man Was Handcuffed for Playing 'Star Wars' Imperial March

Sam O'Hara was handcuffed after following National Guard troops while playing the iconic Star Wars theme.

Mark Elibert28 days ago
Hasan Piker in a suit and glasses speaks at a conference, seated at a table with a glass of water. The background is a lit panel display.
Pop Culture

Hasan Piker Responds to Being Subpoenaed in Federal Cuba Inquiry

Piker faces scrutiny over a March trip to Cuba with activists that federal investigators say may have involved sanctions violations.

Alex Ocho62 days ago
U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks in uniform sits in front of a flag, looking serious.
Life

Trump Border Patrol Head Quits Amid Allegations He Solicited Sex Workers Overseas

Mike Banks stepped down abruptly Thursday after explosive allegations resurfaced about his time at CBP.

Alex Ocho72 days ago
Spirit Airlines.
Pop Culture

Spirit Airlines Officially Shuts Down After 34 Years of Operation

The closure, which was reported as being possible earlier this week, leaves many passengers stranded and employees suddenly without jobs.

Trey Alston84 days ago
Karol. G with long, wavy hair poses confidently in front of a textured wall.
Music

Karol G Says She’s Been Warned About Speaking Out Against ICE: ‘I’m Willing to Say It'

The Grammy-winning Colombian superstar shares concerns about retaliation for speaking out against the United States' immigration enforcement.

Alex Ocho109 days ago
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A smartphone screen displaying music apps: Shazam, Spotify, Music, and Tidal.
Music

Feds Secure First-Ever Streaming Fraud Conviction in $8M AI Music Scheme

North Carolina musician Michael Smith admits to using AI tracks and bots to generate billions of fake streams and divert more than $8 million in royalties

Mark Elibert127 days ago
Nicki Minaj performing on stage with pink hair and a green outfit, holding a sparkling microphone.
Music

Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Willing to ‘Bribe’ Barbz to Urge Senators to Pass Law Making Voting Harder

Minaj is tweeting in support of the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, which would require voters to prove U.S. citizenship and show photo ID to vote.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
The parking lot of the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A fenced area with a small, windowed gate is visible in the background.
Life

Screaming Children Heard as Families Protest Inside Texas Immigration Detention Center

Immigrant families protested over alleged poor conditions at the Dilley, Texas detention center where 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father are held.

Alex Ocho179 days ago
Chronic Law on stage holding a microphone, wearing a cap and a colorful jacket, pointing into the crowd.
Music

Dancehall Artist Chronic Law Currently in ICE Custody, Reason Unknown

Information on the detainment remained scarce as of this writing.

Trace William Cowen191 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 5: Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City
Life

Nicolás Maduro Declares Himself a "War Prisoner" in First Court Appearance

The former Venezuelan leader said he is a "decent man," while his wife called herself "completely innocent."

Shawn Setaro201 days ago
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Mike Epps.
Pop Culture

Mike Epps Says He's 'Actually Glad' Food Stamps Were Cut

The comedian said he believes cancer-causing foods and bad nutrition hurts Black communities and leads them to prison.

Alex Ocho254 days ago
Influencer Nikalie Monroe with tattoos is shown in three different scenes: wearing a striped sweater, holding a phone, and sitting at a desk.
Life

Woman Goes Viral After Calling Dozens of Churches Seeking Baby Formula Help

TikToker Nikalie Monroe’s social test revealed how few churches and religious groups offered aid during the government shutdown.

Alex Ocho256 days ago
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss his new Fox Nation show "50 Ways to Catch a Killer" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 30, 2025 in New York City.
Music

50 Cent Expresses Frustration Over Airport Delays Amid Shutdown: 'Forget About Traveling Right Now'

Over 2,600 flights were canceled by airlines across the United States on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Joe Price257 days ago
Singer Pras Michel performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Fugees Rapper Pras Ordered to Pay Government $64 Million in Foreign Conspiracy Case

He could still face a significant sentence behind bars.

Trey Alston265 days ago
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and their supporters pose for a photo during a rally in support of victims of the disgraced financier and sex trafficker outside the U.S. Capitol on September 03, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Life

Jeffrey Epstein Survivors Say They Will Release Their Own List of His Clients

Victims of the convicted sex offender and disgraced financier said they're not waiting for the government to release a list anymore.

Joe Price325 days ago
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Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing sunglasses and a red outfit, smiling at an MTV event.
Music

Diddy Allegedly Had Baby Oil, Lube, and Drugs in Hotel Room After Arrest, Says Federal Agent

A federal agent testified that drugs and sex paraphernalia were found in Diddy's hotel room following his arrest in September.

Mark Elibert434 days ago
SNL Cast
Pop Culture

'SNL' Spoofs Government Airstrike Group Chat Scandal

Three high school girls were added to a group text about war instead of guys.

Trey Alston482 days ago

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