U.S. State Department

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A hand holding a blue United States passport against a white background.
Life

U.S. State Department to Start Revoking Passports for Parents With $2,500 of Unpaid Child Support

The initial phase targets roughly 2,700 Americans who owe $100,000 or more, with a broader expansion to the $2,500 threshold coming soon.

Abel Shifferaw79 days ago

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