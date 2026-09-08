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Daniel Horowitz

Joined July 2014 | 42 posts
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Latest Stories

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A Hilarious Gallery of Old People Trying to Use Computers

Senior citizens kinda sorta try to use technology.

Daniel Horowitz4729 days ago

The Most Creative Vines Of The Week

It's Vine time, people.

Daniel Horowitz4730 days ago

White House Deputy Tech Adviser Moves to Bartending Amidst Government Shutdown

Hard times for White House workers.

Daniel Horowitz4731 days ago
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The Voice of Siri Finally Steps Out From Behind the iPhone

Siri finally has a face.

Daniel Horowitz4731 days ago
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12 Things To Do If You Send Out a Drunken Tweet

You can't always blame it on a hack.

Daniel Horowitz4732 days ago
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20 Hilarious Government Shutdown Memes

The U.S. gov't is closed for business.

Daniel Horowitz4734 days ago
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University Engineers Create Code That Builds DNA Molecules

The future is here.

Daniel Horowitz4734 days ago

Government Shutdown Causes NASA Mission Delay While D.C. Workers Post Craigslist Sex Ads

Government workers need to screw somebody.

Daniel Horowitz4734 days ago
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The Funniest Vines of The Week

It's Vine time.

Daniel Horowitz4737 days ago
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Orb Audio's Updated Speakers Are a Good Mix of Style and Sound

Sometimes speakers just need to look good.

Daniel Horowitz4740 days ago
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20 Things on the Internet More Important Than Twerking

Get out of Miley's spell.

Daniel Horowitz4740 days ago

NSA Probes Deep Into India's Nuclear and Technology Programs

Don't mind us.

Daniel Horowitz4741 days ago
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This Year's iMac Line Gets New Intel Processors and Faster Storage

Same look, different gears. Is it worth it?

Daniel Horowitz4741 days ago
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10 Tech Innovations We Thought We Would Have By 2013

We've still got a ways to go.

Daniel Horowitz4742 days ago

The Funniest Vines of the Week

Unwind with some Vine.

Daniel Horowitz4743 days ago
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Louis C.K Waxes Philosophically About Smartphones On 'Conan'

Kids need to grow up without smartphones.

Daniel Horowitz4744 days ago
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The Worst Resume Fails According To Reddit

A collection of the resume-challenged.

Daniel Horowitz4744 days ago
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15 Things You've Done on the Internet That Are Probably Illegal

Don't get caught.

Daniel Horowitz4745 days ago

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