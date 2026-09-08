Daniel Horowitz
Latest Stories
A Hilarious Gallery of Old People Trying to Use Computers
Senior citizens kinda sorta try to use technology.
White House Deputy Tech Adviser Moves to Bartending Amidst Government Shutdown
Hard times for White House workers.
The Voice of Siri Finally Steps Out From Behind the iPhone
Siri finally has a face.
12 Things To Do If You Send Out a Drunken Tweet
You can't always blame it on a hack.
20 Hilarious Government Shutdown Memes
The U.S. gov't is closed for business.
University Engineers Create Code That Builds DNA Molecules
The future is here.
Government Shutdown Causes NASA Mission Delay While D.C. Workers Post Craigslist Sex Ads
Government workers need to screw somebody.
Orb Audio's Updated Speakers Are a Good Mix of Style and Sound
Sometimes speakers just need to look good.
20 Things on the Internet More Important Than Twerking
Get out of Miley's spell.
This Year's iMac Line Gets New Intel Processors and Faster Storage
Same look, different gears. Is it worth it?
10 Tech Innovations We Thought We Would Have By 2013
We've still got a ways to go.
Louis C.K Waxes Philosophically About Smartphones On 'Conan'
Kids need to grow up without smartphones.
The Worst Resume Fails According To Reddit
A collection of the resume-challenged.
15 Things You've Done on the Internet That Are Probably Illegal
Don't get caught.