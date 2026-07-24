University Of Missouri

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Mizzou
Life

Mizzou Professor Says He Was 'Relieved of Teaching Duties' After Wuhan Comment

University officials launched an investigation after professor Joel Poor was accused of making xenophobic, racist comments during a Zoom lecture.

Joshua Espinoza2160 days ago
Pop Culture

40 Percent of Millennials Wouldn't Mind the Government Banning Offensive Speech

4 in 10 Millennials in the U.S. believe offensive speech against minorities should be banned. Are you surprised?

erich4chi3898 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Mizzou Police Arrest 19-Year-Old White Man for Threatening Black Students

Several threats appeared on Yik Yak last night.

ianservantes3909 days ago
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Pop Culture

Black Mizzou Students Have Reportedly Faced Several Racist Threats Tonight

Campus racism hasn't ended with several high-profile resignations.

ianservantes3910 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

University of Missouri Failed To Open Title IX Investigation Into Derrick Washington's First Sexual Assualt

Derrick Washington's assaults were not properly investigated by the University of Missouri.

Tony Markovich4356 days ago

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