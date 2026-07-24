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College students turning anger into action is nothing new. But getting results from those actions? Revolutionary.aaronrandle1
Life
Missouri High School Allegedly Restricting Cheerleader’s Participation, Claiming Wheelchair Will Damage Turf
Lacy Kiper, an 18-year-old in Missouri, is entering her second year as a cheerleader and her family claims the athletic department is restricting her.Brenton Blanchet
Life
Missouri Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Posing as Teen Boy and Extorting Underage Girls for Nudes
44-year-old Chad Alan Craghead, a teacher, coach, and a self-described "follower of Christ" is now accused of the extortion of minors in Iowa.Trace William Cowen
Life
St. Louis Lawyer Charged for Pointing Gun at Protesters Is Running for Senate and People Are Concerned
People are concerned that one half of the Republican couple who waved guns at peaceful protesters in 2020 is trying to turn his GOP fame into a Senate spot.Trace William Cowen