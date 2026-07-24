True Hip Hop Stories

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

VladTV's "True Hip Hop Stories" Season 2 Reveals Biggie's Bathroom Habits and More

See Notorious B.I.G. destroy a toilet and more on Season 2 of VladTV's "True Hip Hop Stories."

Doug Sibor4372 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories starring Webbie & The Breakfast Club

Webbie shows why doing radio drops aren't as easy as they sound.

edwinortiz4632 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories starring Charlamagne Tha God & Gucci Mane

Charlamagne talks about a verbal confrontation between him and Gucci.

edwinortiz4638 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories starring Los & Diddy

Los talks about the first time he met Diddy.

edwinortiz4668 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories starring Freekey Zekey & Dipset

Freekey talks about the crew getting themselves into trouble in Boston.

edwinortiz4674 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories starring Pharrell & Mister Cartoon

The tattoo artist talks about the time he inked up Pharrell.

edwinortiz4682 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories starring DJ Kay Slay & DMX

Kay Slay won't be having DMX over at his house after this fiasco.

edwinortiz4688 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories starring Dipset

The Diplomats pull a fast one on some Chicago concert promoters.

edwinortiz4696 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories Starring DJ Envy & Nas

DJ Envy learns a life lesson from Nas.

edwinortiz4703 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories starring Pharoahe Monch, Kanye West & Talib Kweli

In the second episode of VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories, Pharoahe Monch reveals the time Kanye West called him out for his fashion sense in the early 2000s.

edwinortiz4709 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories starring Stevie J, Mimi Faust & Eve

In the first episode of VladTV's True Hip-Hop Stories, Mimi Faust recalls a time in which she hooked up with famed producer Stevie J at his New York apartment.

edwinortiz4717 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App