Troye Sivan

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(L-R) Barry Jenkins and wife Lulu Wang.
Style

Barry Jenkins Makes Fashion Debut With Prada's FW26 'Simple Stories' Campaign

The Oscar-winning director — along with Hunter Schafer, Troye Sivan, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Chen Haoyu —  has added a dash of Hollywood to Prada's Fall/Winter 2026 campaign.

Joe Price2 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen268 days ago
Hands with colorful, beaded bracelets and rings, featuring letters and smiley faces, against a blue background. Jewelry from Ian Charms now available on complex shop
Style

From Fangirl to Founder: How Ian Charms' Lisa Sahakain Turned Her Pop Culture Fixation into Jewelry

Sliding into celebrity stylist DMs and manifesting a bracelet made with Justin Bieber’s hair—this is what fangirl dreams are made of.

Shinnie Park495 days ago
charli in promo pic
Music

Charli XCX Expands 'Brat' Universe With 'Brat and It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat'

Charli's massive year continues with a star-stacked remix album.

Trace William Cowen653 days ago
Troye Sivan dancing alongside a group of dancers in the Gap fall campaign 'Get Loose.'
Style

Gap Launches 'Get Loose' Fall Campaign Featuring Troye Sivan

The campaign stars the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter accompanied by the dance group CDK Company.

Joe Price702 days ago
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The Weeknd attends U.N. World Food Programme event.
Pop Culture

HBO Orders The Weeknd's 'The Idol' to Series, Adds More Than a Dozen Cast Members (UPDATE)

HBO has given a series order to 'The Idol,' a six-episode drama co-written and executive produced by The Weeknd, and co-created by Sam Levinson of 'Euphoria.'

Jose Martinez1706 days ago
rihanna-troye-sivan
Music

Rihanna Got Tom Daley to Take a Picture of Troye Sivan Peeing With His Dress On at the Met Gala

Following the Met Gala, Troye Sivan shared a picture of himself attempting to pee with his dress on that he says Rihanna wanted Tom Daley to take for her.

Joe Price1773 days ago
rih
Style

Rihanna Shares Trailer and Reveals Performance Lineup for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (UPDATE)

The latest Savage X Fenty Show experience from Rihanna hits Amazon Prime worldwide on Sept. 24 and includes a star-studded cast of performers.

Trace William Cowen1777 days ago
Charli XCX 'Charli'
Music

Charli XCX Drops 'Charli' Album f/ Lizzo, HAIM, Troye Sivan, and More

’Charli’ marks the singer’s first album in nearly five years.

Joshua Espinoza2508 days ago
Boy Erased
Pop Culture

Depth, Erased: ‘Boy Erased’ Fails Where 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' Shines

'Boy Erased' and 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' both tackle conversion therapy. Discover why one shines and the other fails.

Andy Herrera2810 days ago
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charli
Music

Charli XCX Takes 'Tonight Show' Back to "1999" With Troye Sivan

The greatest living pop artist brings her most recent one-off single to one of the late night Jimmys' shows.

Trace William Cowen2812 days ago
charli xcx
Music

Charli XCX Shouts Out Britney Spears in New Troye Sivan Collab "1999"

Charli XCX, master of futuristic pop, is back with another new one. This time, she's linked up with Troye Sivan for the Britney-referencing "1999."

Trace William Cowen2851 days ago
Troye Sivan “Dance To This”
Music

Ariana Grande Joins Troye Sivan in Video for 'Bloom' Bop "Dance to This"

Troye Sivan released the highly anticipated track "Dance to This" on Wednesday featuring Ariana Grande from his forthcoming album 'Bloom.' The LP, due in August, will be the singer's second.

Katherine Barner2964 days ago
rita ora
Music

Please Stop Calling Every Song That Mentions Bisexuality a 'Bi Anthem'

Rita Ora's single “Girls,” featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, follows in Katy Perry's footsteps as one of many songs that fails to provide positive bisexual representation. Ora has apologized for "hurting anyone" and revealed that the song is about her own experiences, but its harmfulness remains.

Carolyn Bernucca2991 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Troye Sivan Talks About His 'Blue Neighbourhood' Album, Acting, and Touring the U.S.

Complex News caught up with Troye Sivan while out at SXSW.

Nadeska Alexis3767 days ago
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