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Barry Jenkins Makes Fashion Debut With Prada's FW26 'Simple Stories' Campaign
The Oscar-winning director — along with Hunter Schafer, Troye Sivan, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Chen Haoyu — has added a dash of Hollywood to Prada's Fall/Winter 2026 campaign.
Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More
Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.
From Fangirl to Founder: How Ian Charms' Lisa Sahakain Turned Her Pop Culture Fixation into Jewelry
Sliding into celebrity stylist DMs and manifesting a bracelet made with Justin Bieber’s hair—this is what fangirl dreams are made of.
Charli XCX Expands 'Brat' Universe With 'Brat and It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat'
Charli's massive year continues with a star-stacked remix album.
Gap Launches 'Get Loose' Fall Campaign Featuring Troye Sivan
The campaign stars the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter accompanied by the dance group CDK Company.
HBO Orders The Weeknd's 'The Idol' to Series, Adds More Than a Dozen Cast Members (UPDATE)
HBO has given a series order to 'The Idol,' a six-episode drama co-written and executive produced by The Weeknd, and co-created by Sam Levinson of 'Euphoria.'
Rihanna Got Tom Daley to Take a Picture of Troye Sivan Peeing With His Dress On at the Met Gala
Following the Met Gala, Troye Sivan shared a picture of himself attempting to pee with his dress on that he says Rihanna wanted Tom Daley to take for her.
Rihanna Shares Trailer and Reveals Performance Lineup for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (UPDATE)
The latest Savage X Fenty Show experience from Rihanna hits Amazon Prime worldwide on Sept. 24 and includes a star-studded cast of performers.
Charli XCX Drops 'Charli' Album f/ Lizzo, HAIM, Troye Sivan, and More
’Charli’ marks the singer’s first album in nearly five years.
Depth, Erased: ‘Boy Erased’ Fails Where 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' Shines
'Boy Erased' and 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' both tackle conversion therapy. Discover why one shines and the other fails.
Charli XCX Takes 'Tonight Show' Back to "1999" With Troye Sivan
The greatest living pop artist brings her most recent one-off single to one of the late night Jimmys' shows.
Charli XCX Shouts Out Britney Spears in New Troye Sivan Collab "1999"
Charli XCX, master of futuristic pop, is back with another new one. This time, she's linked up with Troye Sivan for the Britney-referencing "1999."
Ariana Grande Joins Troye Sivan in Video for 'Bloom' Bop "Dance to This"
Troye Sivan released the highly anticipated track "Dance to This" on Wednesday featuring Ariana Grande from his forthcoming album 'Bloom.' The LP, due in August, will be the singer's second.
Please Stop Calling Every Song That Mentions Bisexuality a 'Bi Anthem'
Rita Ora's single “Girls,” featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, follows in Katy Perry's footsteps as one of many songs that fails to provide positive bisexual representation. Ora has apologized for "hurting anyone" and revealed that the song is about her own experiences, but its harmfulness remains.
Troye Sivan Talks About His 'Blue Neighbourhood' Album, Acting, and Touring the U.S.
Complex News caught up with Troye Sivan while out at SXSW.