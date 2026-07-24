Featured
From colorful camo to 2010s Nike Basketball sneakers, these are the trends we expect to see come back in a big way this year.Mike DeStefano
A timeline of Travis Scott's collaborations, including Nike, McDonald's, Dior, WWE, and many more.Mike DeStefano
Style
Matthew M. Williams Hopes His New Knit Sneaker for Givenchy, the TK-360, Pushes the Conversation Forward
Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams discusses the new TK-360 sneaker, his nostalgia for Been Trill, his growth as a designer, and more.Mike DeStefano
Matthew M. Williams, Givenchy's creative director, utilized the Givenchy logo more than usual and elevated streetwear staples for fall/winter 2022 collection.Aria Hughes