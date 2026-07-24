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Latest Stories

Trill Burgers Teams Up with My Hero Academia for 10th Anniversary Celebration
Pop Culture

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Goes ‘Plus Ultra’ With ‘My Hero Academia’ Menu

From loaded anime-themed fries to a powered-up lemonade, here’s what’s on Trill Burgers’ exclusive ‘My Hero Academia’ anniversary menu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Bun B serving food.
Pop Culture

Bun B Explains Why He Thinks Houston Is Better Than Atlanta, Says the City Is 'Just Missing Food'

The rapper's Trill Burgers company won 'Good Morning America's' best burger in America competition in 2022.

Mark Elibert715 days ago
Bun B
Music

Bun B Talks Getting Back Into Album Mode and What 'ASTROWORLD' Did for Houston

Bun B discloses why he took a five-year break from the rap game and his plans now that he's back, while also sharing his thoughts on Travis Scott's new album.

Frazier Tharpe2875 days ago
Bun B UGK
Music

Hot 97 Apologizes for Referring to Bun B as Pimp C During Summer Jam

A tweet from Hot 97's account mistook Texas legend Bun B for his late UGK partner Pimp C, who passed away more than a decade ago. The radio station quickly apologized, but not before Bun took notice on his personal IG.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2966 days ago
montz
Music

Wellingborough Rapper Montz Has Been 'Busy Getting Busy' And Here Are The Results

A reminder of just how much blistering rap heat there is outside of the M25.

James Keith2976 days ago
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