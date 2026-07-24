Trevante Rhodes

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Screenshot from the trailer of the upcoming Hulu series 'Mike.'
Pop Culture

Hulu Releases Trailer for Mike Tyson Limited Series 'Mike' Starring Trevante Rhodes

Hulu dropped a trailer for the upcoming limited series 'Mike,' which promises to be "an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson."

Jose Martinez1508 days ago
Trevante Rhodes
Pop Culture

Trevante Rhodes to Star as Mike Tyson in Hulu's 'Iron Mike' Biopic Series

Trevante Rhodes, star of 'Moonlight' and 'Bird Box,' will play Mike Tyson in Hulu’s long-awaited biographical series based on the boxer's tumultuous life.

Joe Price1885 days ago
united states vs billie holiday
Pop Culture

Hulu Shares Trailer for 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' Starring Andra Day

Hulu acquired the rights to the Andra Day-starring biopic 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday,' and now the streaming platform has dropped a new trailer.

Joe Price2021 days ago
sandra bullock
Pop Culture

Netflix Says Over 45 Million Users Watched 'Bird Box' During Its First Week

For a film about keeping your eyes closed, a lot of people sure have seen Netflix's post-apocalyptic thriller 'Bird Box.'

Joe Price2766 days ago
Sandra Bullock
Pop Culture

Sandra Bullock Must Keep Her Eyes Shut in Trailer for 'Bird Box'

Netflix’s new apocalyptic thriller also stars Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovitch, and Lil Rel Howery.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2831 days ago
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The Predator trailer
Pop Culture

'The Predator' Gets a Red-Band Trailer

The latest installment of the 'Predator' series brings back the same monstrous creatures that hunted Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2951 days ago
The Predator Teaser Trailer
Pop Culture

'The Predator' Drops First Trailer

The Predators are making their way back to Earth.

Victoria L. Johnson2998 days ago

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