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She's representing the biggest baseball free agent this offseason and offering up a big dose of inspiration to women across sports.Adam Caparell
We talked with Trevor Bauer about his new Lids partnership, him calling a truce with the Astros, and his upcoming free agency.Adam Caparell
Baseball's mercifully back. But there are a lot of changes fans dying for hardball need to know before the first game of 2020 MLB season.Adam Caparell
The Dodgers chased Astros ace Justin Verlander to eke out a 3-1 victory in Game 6. That means we're all set for an epic Game 7 Wednesday night.Adam Caparell