Trevor Bauer

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Trevor Bauer walks off the mound during a Long Island Ducks game from April 2026.
Bets

Will Trevor Bauer Play In MLB Again? The Latest on His Potential Return

Bauer is currently pitching for the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Matt Burke65 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher mid-throw on the mound during a game
Sports

Woman Who Accused Trevor Bauer of Sexual Assault Indicted for Allegedly Defrauding Former MLB Star

Darcy Esemonu accused Bauer of sexual assault in 2022.

Joe Price829 days ago
Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches
Sports

MLB Suspends Dodgers' Trevor Bauer for 2 Seasons Over Sexual Assault Allegations

The 31-year-old Dodgers pitcher reacted to the news via Twitter on Friday, reiterating his innocence and his intention to appeal the league's decision.

Joshua Espinoza1548 days ago
trevor-bauer-assault
Sports

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Under Investigation for Alleged Assault (UPDATE)

Trevor Bauer of the Dodgers, who is reportedly being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department, is denying allegations that he assaulted the woman.

Abel Shifferaw1852 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Trevor Bauer Talks Baseball's Return, Players/Owners Beef, MLB GOAT, & More: Listen to Ep. 33 of 'Load Management'

Reds pitcher dropped by the Load Management podcast on his cross-country trip to Cincinnati and talked to the Complex Sports crew about all this hardball.

Complex Sports2217 days ago
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