Critics Choice Awards

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sitting together at an event, smiling. Kylie wears a black dress, Timothée a striped suit.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Tells Kylie Jenner 'I Love You' During Critics' Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Chalamet won the Best Actor award for his performance in Josh Safdie's table tennis epic, 'Marty Supreme.'

Joe Price194 days ago
The Critics Choice Awards 2026 Will Stream Live on E! on January 4
Pop Culture

Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 to Stream Live on E! January 4

Chelsea Handler will host the awards ceremony, which will air at 7:00 p.m. ET that day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo197 days ago
'Sinners' Leads 2026 Critics Choice Nominations, with 17 Nods Including Best Picture
Pop Culture

‘Sinners’ Dominates 2026 Critics’ Choice Nominations With 17 Nods — Including Best Picture

‘Sinners’ is one Critics' Choice Awards nomination shy of the record set by ‘Barbie’ in 2024.

Bernadette Giacomazzo225 days ago
Pop Culture

Ariana DeBose Reacts to 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Bit at Critics Choice Awards

The Broadway singer and actor was visibly unamused when Bella Ramsey made the joke.

tara mahadevan915 days ago

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