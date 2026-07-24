Tommy Jeans

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Man wearing a striped Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt in red, white, and blue, walking in an urban setting.
Style

Tommy Hilfiger Unveils Tommy Jeans Spring 2026 Collection

The new campaign stars K-pop superstar Jang Won Young.

tara mahadevan144 days ago
Tommy x Avirex pieces
Style

Tommy and Avirex Launch Collab Collection Featuring Leather Bomber

The jacket from the three-piece collection caused a stir earlier this year after it was seen being modeled by Quavo and GloRilla.

Trace William Cowen996 days ago
GloRilla is seen in new Tommy image
Style

GloRilla Stars in New Campaign From Tommy Jeans and Aries

GloRilla is the face of a new campaign captured by photographer Angelo Pennetta for a soon-to-launch collaboration from Tommy Jeans and Aries.

Trace William Cowen1214 days ago

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