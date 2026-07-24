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We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.
khrisd
The remix game is so serious these days. We don't want to champion remixes over originals, but we can't help it; these producers have been putting in work. Celebrate the best in the remix zone with this week's batch of the freshest reworks.
khrisd
Get your mix on before the next batch of Ultra Music Festival performances hits you. Complete the Miami Music Week wave with a bang. We even have some surprises in here, trust we! Old favorites, new favorites, mellow house to infectious drum & bass. Pick one and blast off... guaranteed satisfaction.
khrisd

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Music

Katy Perry - "Walking On Air (Them Jeans Club Edit)"

Is there any way we can mandate that Them Jeans remixing everything in 2014? Or at least just give us more music on a regular basis? Who else is out t

khrisd4615 days ago
them jeans summer 2013 mix
Music

Download Them Jeans' Summer 2013 Mix

Just what we need on a cool Saturday afternoon. Them Jeans' production is stellar, but there's something about him on the decks that possibly intrigues us even more. He mixed the perfect summer of 2013 set, built like a strong yet fruity cocktail. He gets triple points for throwing in Daft Punk's "Give Life Back to Music" in the middle of the mix, and ending with Boys Noize's "Starwin." If you're looking to jam out to something while lounging in your backyard with your crew, this will do it.

khrisd4763 days ago
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Music

Download Them Jeans' Spring 2013 Mix

It's quitting time. Whether your day was as crappy as the weather in the Northeast or sunny like Weekend 1 at Ultra, you need to unwind, and Them Jeans has thrown together a special Spring 2013 mix to help you do just that. Full of house cuts from Bodhi, Justin Martin & Eats Everything, Joy Orbison, and himself, this is a special hour of funk. Rock to this, then grab his Vowel Play EP, which is out now on No Brainer.

khrisd4879 days ago

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