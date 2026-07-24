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We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.khrisd
The remix game is so serious these days. We don't want to champion remixes over originals, but we can't help it; these producers have been putting in work. Celebrate the best in the remix zone with this week's batch of the freshest reworks.khrisd
Get your mix on before the next batch of Ultra Music Festival performances hits you. Complete the Miami Music Week wave with a bang. We even have some surprises in here, trust we! Old favorites, new favorites, mellow house to infectious drum & bass. Pick one and blast off... guaranteed satisfaction.khrisd
Whether you are in search of a go-to pair of blue jeans or the perfect Japanese selvedge denim, this list has got you covered.Mike DeStefano