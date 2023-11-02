Tommy and Avirex Launch Collab Collection Featuring Leather Bomber

The jacket from the three-piece collection caused a stir earlier this year after it was seen being modeled by Quavo and GloRilla.

Nov 02, 2023
Tommy x Avirex pieces
Image via Tommy x Avirex
Tommy x Avirex pieces
Image via Tommy x Avirex

A long-teased Tommy Jeans and Avirex collaboration has now been formally released.

Thursday, the collaboration—which serves as part of this year’s ongoing celebration of hip-hop’s 50th year—was launched to the public. Comprised of three pieces, the collection’s much-discussed highlight is a white leather bomber that calls to mind the sustaining influence of 1990s fashion.

GloRilla in a Tommy jacket
Image via Yvonne Tnt/BFA
quavo in a tommy outfit
Image via Yvonne Tnt/BFA

Also featured among the trio of new pieces are a black hoodie and a t-shirt, both of which bring together Tommy and Avirex iconography. Get a closer look below. For shopping info and more, see here.

Tommy x Avirex pieces
Image via Tommy x Avirex
Tommy x Avirex pieces
Image via Tommy x Avirex

The Avirex pairing isn't Tommy's first collaborative effort of 2023. This summer, for example, Tommy worked with Supervsn for the Complex-highlighted Nu America collection.

GloRilla, pictured above in the Avirex collab jacket, also isn't new to the Tommy name. Back in March, she starred in a Angelo Pennetta-captured campaign for Tommy and Aries. Revisit that here.

