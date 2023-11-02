Tommy and Avirex Launch Collab Collection Featuring Leather Bomber

A long-teased Tommy Jeans and Avirex collaboration has now been formally released.
Thursday, the collaboration—which serves as part of this year’s ongoing celebration of hip-hop’s 50th year—was launched to the public. Comprised of three pieces, the collection’s much-discussed highlight is a white leather bomber that calls to mind the sustaining influence of 1990s fashion.
Also featured among the trio of new pieces are a black hoodie and a t-shirt, both of which bring together Tommy and Avirex iconography. Get a closer look below. For shopping info and more, see here.
The Avirex pairing isn't Tommy's first collaborative effort of 2023. This summer, for example, Tommy worked with Supervsn for the Complex-highlighted Nu America collection.
GloRilla, pictured above in the Avirex collab jacket, also isn't new to the Tommy name. Back in March, she starred in a Angelo Pennetta-captured campaign for Tommy and Aries. Revisit that here.