Featured
Summer is officially over, but these new tracks from the likes of The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, and Tommy Genesis have helped to soften the blow.Sumiko Wilson
Weed has fuelled some of Canada's best bangers. From Drake to Backxwash to Choclair, here are the country's most potent lyrics about getting high.Kyle Mullin
The best albums of the year, according to Canada's finest MCs, from Roy Woods to KILLY to Haviah Mighty.Alex Nino Gheciu
Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.Aaron Zorgel