Tommy Genesis

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rihanna at fenty creeper party
Style

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty and Puma’s Creeper Phatty With Los Angeles Launch Party

ASAP Rocky, Tommy Genesis, and more were in attendance at the Los Angeles party on Monday night.

Trace William Cowen949 days ago
Production/songwriting duo Banx & Ranx
Music

Banx & Ranx and Rêve Drop New Version of “Headphones” With Tommy Genesis

Banx &amp; Ranks and Rêve Tap have called on Tommy Genesis to lend a charismatic verse on an alternative version of their single "Headphones," out now.

Sydney Brasil1521 days ago
Tommy Genesis 'goldilocks x' album cover
Music

Tommy Genesis Returns With New Album 'goldilocks x'

Today, self-described “fetish rapper” Tommy Genesis releases her third studio album and first LP in three years, goldilocks x via Downtown Records.

Alex Nino Gheciu1779 days ago
charli
Music

Charli XCX Unveils Tracklist for New Album 'Charli,' Announces Tour f/ Tommy Genesis

Charli is back with a new studio album and a tour featuring Brooke Candy, Tommy Genesis, and more.

Trace William Cowen2599 days ago
Music

The Best Canadian Albums Of 2015

2015 was a banner year for Canadian music.

Aaron Zorgel3880 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Awful Records' Tommy Genesis Drops Her 'World Vision' Album

With production from Father, KeithCharles Spacebar, and more.

Lauren Nostro4041 days ago

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