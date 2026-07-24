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Music
EDL Founder Tommy Robinson Denies Spending Supporters' Money On Sex Workers and Cocaine
EDL founder and self-styled ‘journalist’ Tommy Robinson has found himself under scrutiny from supporters who accuse him of misusing donations.
James Keith1954 days ago