Alexander Carpenter
Latest Stories
"Wu Tang Shaolin Style": 15 Years Later, Why a Terrible Game is Still Hugely Important
Still ain't nothing to fuck with.
11 Years Later: Turns Out Method Man Can Still Throw Down in "Def Jam Vendetta"
Stop acting like a bitch, Dawg.
The 10 Best Slept On PlayStation 2 Games We Want to See on PlayStation Now
No school like the old school.
A Brief History of Akuma: A "Street Fighter" Icon Turns 20
You are not ready.
"Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition" Confirmed to Run at 60fps on PS4, Xbox One Only 30fps
Console Wars? What Console Wars?
Video Game Theme Songs We Wish Rappers Would Remix
Fantasy drafting for nerds and hip-hop heads.
NBA Jam Was Rigged Against the Bulls, Probably Haunted
"BOOMSHAKALAKA!!!"
Hideo Kojima Debuts New "Metal Gear Solid 5" Footage at Tokyo Game Show (Video)
Hideo Kojima Debuts New Metal Gear Solid 5 Footage at Tokyo Game Show
Solve Your "Grand Theft Auto V" Installation Issues Using a Flash Drive
Memory problems? Don’t have enough space, you can simply allocate the GTAV “install” disk to a flash drive and play using the disk & the hardware optical drive.
"Grand Theft Auto V" Cheat Codes Revealed
Grand Theft Auto V dropped the other day and if you're already somehow bored with the largest game Rockstar has ever created, here’s a list of cheat codes.
Pay Whatever You Want, Humble Bundle 9 Dropped Today
Virtually Ball Out on a Budget.
PAX 2013 Over, Dickwolves Controversy Persists
The never-ending scandal.
Double Helix Debuts "Killer Instinct" With New Colors and Graphics Updates (Video)
A whole new breed, 18 years later.