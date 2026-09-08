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Alexander Carpenter

Joined July 2014 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

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"Wu Tang Shaolin Style": 15 Years Later, Why a Terrible Game is Still Hugely Important

Still ain't nothing to fuck with.

Alexander Carpenter4559 days ago
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11 Years Later: Turns Out Method Man Can Still Throw Down in "Def Jam Vendetta"

Stop acting like a bitch, Dawg.

Alexander Carpenter4573 days ago
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Never Forget - The 90's Gave Us The Sega Channel, a Final Obituary

SEGAAAAAAAA.

Alexander Carpenter4576 days ago
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The 10 Best Slept On PlayStation 2 Games We Want to See on PlayStation Now

No school like the old school.

Alexander Carpenter4582 days ago
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A Brief History of Akuma: A "Street Fighter" Icon Turns 20

You are not ready.

Alexander Carpenter4589 days ago
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"Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition" Confirmed to Run at 60fps on PS4, Xbox One Only 30fps

Console Wars? What Console Wars?

Alexander Carpenter4620 days ago
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Video Game Theme Songs We Wish Rappers Would Remix

Fantasy drafting for nerds and hip-hop heads.

Alexander Carpenter4681 days ago
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NBA Jam Was Rigged Against the Bulls, Probably Haunted

"BOOMSHAKALAKA!!!"

Alexander Carpenter4739 days ago

Hideo Kojima Debuts New "Metal Gear Solid 5" Footage at Tokyo Game Show (Video)

Hideo Kojima Debuts New Metal Gear Solid 5 Footage at Tokyo Game Show

Alexander Carpenter4745 days ago
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Solve Your "Grand Theft Auto V" Installation Issues Using a Flash Drive

Memory problems? Don’t have enough space, you can simply allocate the GTAV “install” disk to a flash drive and play using the disk &amp; the hardware optical drive.

Alexander Carpenter4746 days ago
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"Grand Theft Auto V" Cheat Codes Revealed

Grand Theft Auto V dropped the other day and if you're already somehow bored with the largest game Rockstar has ever created, here’s a list of cheat codes.

Alexander Carpenter4746 days ago
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Microsoft Wants to Make "Halo's" Cortana a Real Virtual Assistant

Chief, look out!

Alexander Carpenter4752 days ago
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How Big is "Grand Theft Auto V" Really?

Because size matters.

Alexander Carpenter4753 days ago

Pay Whatever You Want, Humble Bundle 9 Dropped Today

Virtually Ball Out on a Budget.

Alexander Carpenter4754 days ago
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PAX 2013 Over, Dickwolves Controversy Persists

The never-ending scandal.

Alexander Carpenter4759 days ago
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Double Helix Debuts "Killer Instinct" With New Colors and Graphics Updates (Video)

A whole new breed, 18 years later.

Alexander Carpenter4759 days ago

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