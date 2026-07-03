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'Jeopardy' champion Mattea Roach
Pop Culture

'Jeopardy' Champion Mattea Roach's 23-Game Win Streak Comes to End

Roach, a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, tapped out at 23 wins when she fell a dollar short to Georgia’s Danielle Maurer during Friday night's episode.

Brenton Blanchet1532 days ago
Megan Fox and MGK
Pop Culture

Watch Megan Fox and MGK Grill Each Other About Their Relationship and More

The celebrity couple starred in the latest installment of GQ's 'The Couple Quiz,' where they pressed each other about their first date, tattoos, and more.

Joshua Espinoza1738 days ago
kw
Music

Watch 'Jeopardy!' Champions Fail to Identify Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King'

Not even eventual winner Ken Jennings had any idea what West's 2019 religion album was called.

Trace William Cowen2375 days ago
Ava DuVernay
Pop Culture

Ava DuVernay Celebrates Being Part of a 'Jeopardy!' Answer

Ava DuVernay's Netflix documentary, '13th' was the answer to a 'Jeopardy!' answer. The famed director went to social media to share her reaction to '13th' making its way to 'Jeopardy!'

Victoria L. Johnson2932 days ago

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