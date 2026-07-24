Todd Edwards

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Eight years after signing with Local Action, DJ Q is finally ready with his second album, Est. 2003. That doesn’t sound accurate at all, but we checked...
James Keith
We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.
khrisd

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Todd Edwards
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Premiere: Todd Edwards Has Remixed Fatboy Slim's Solid Gold Classic "Rockafeller Skank"

The new remix is part of a four-track collection of reimagined Norman Cook anthems titled 'Everybody Loves A Remix'​​​​​​​, celebrating his all-conquering hits.

James Keith1737 days ago
JME
Music

FOUND Announce Line-Up For Ceremony Festival 2015 f/ Mike Skinner, Skepta, JME & More

Mike Skinner, Todd Edwards, Josh Butler, MK, Plastician and more have also been confirmed.

James Keith3974 days ago
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Nick Hook and Todd Edwards ft. Kilo Kish - "Jaco"

2015's producer-to-watch Nick Hook has dropped the second single from his Serato-sponsored collaboration project Collage v.1. "Jaco" partners Hook wit

marcuskdowling4255 days ago
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Todd Edwards - "I'm Not Afraid"

A little over a week ago we got to hear Ryan Hemsworth's contribution to Oneman's forthcoming Solitaire, Vol. III mixtape, and today we get a dope 180

khrisd4324 days ago
todd edwards accr
Music

Netsky ft. Beth Ditto - "Running Low (Todd Edwards Remix)"

Belgium drum & bass star Netsky is getting ready to formally release his vocal banger "Running Low" collaboration with Beth Ditto, and of course the r

brenttactic4392 days ago
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Chase & Status ft. Jacob Banks - "Alive (Todd Edwards Remix)"

That thing where a bunch of other things seem to come together at once. We'd just seen the moving official clip for Chase & Status' "Alive," which fea

khrisd4610 days ago
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10 Artists to Listen to If You Like Daft Punk

While we imagine many of you are up on Daft Punk, and have been since the 1990s, we understand if many of you didn't get to hear the group until "Get

jakel4710 days ago
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Music

15 Must-See Red Bull Music Academy Lectures

When the Red Bull Music Academy hits your town, you should start clearing your calendar. Not only will you be treated to some great nights of music, b

khrisd4804 days ago
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Music

10 Things You Didn't Know About Daft Punk

We know what you're saying, "the androids did a boatload of press leading up to Random Access Memories, how are there things we didn't know?!" Honestl

khrisd4810 days ago
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Music

Essential Daft Punk

The androids known as Daft Punk have brought excitement to the dance music scene since the mid-1990s. Their style is steeped in homage and dedication

khrisd4814 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

What can we say? A solid batch of reworked tunes came across the DAD news desk this week, including a handful that you can actually purchase next week

androids4851 days ago
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Music

Phoenix - "Entertainment (Todd Edwards Remix)"

If I were prone to making massive assumptions based on absolutely no evidence, as the Internets often do, then I would say "THIS TRACK IS YET ANOTHER

tyler-d4855 days ago

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