Aidan Galassetti
Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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We caught up with legend Thierry Henry to recount meaningful moments in his career as well as to discuss his new collab with the UEFA Champions League tourney.
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Dr. Martens' Global Creative Director, Darren McKoy, reveals the secrets behind the many collaborations released by Dr. Martens. Read our full interview here.
Aidan Galassetti1323 days ago