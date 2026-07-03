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Ted Danson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. | Whoopi Goldberg at the "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" premiere during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on September 28, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Ted Danson Says He’ll Apologize ‘For the Rest of My Life’ Over Whoopi Goldberg Roast

The 'Cheers' star revisits his infamous 1993 blackface roast of Whoopi Goldberg and explains why he says intention no longer matters.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
Joe Rogan Says Comedians Upset About Kevin Hart Roast Jokes are 'Traiitors'
Pop Culture

Joe Rogan Calls Comics Blasting Kevin Hart Roast ‘Traitors’ to Comedy

Inside Rogan’s explosive rant on Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, and comics calling the Kevin Hart Netflix roast ‘disgusting’

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Chelsea Handler, Shane Gillis, and Kevin Hart are seated together, laughing at an event.
Pop Culture

Chelsea Handler Blasts Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe for 'Racist' Jokes During Kevin Hart Roast

"Lynching Black people is not a joke, it's worse than rape," she said.

Joe Price58 days ago
DL Hughley Calls Tony Hinchcliffe a Nazi Amidst Kevin Hart Roast Fallout
Pop Culture

DL Hughley Rips Tony Hinchcliffe Over George Floyd Jokes at Kevin Hart Roast

Hughley rips into Hinchcliffe over George Floyd and suicide jokes, Trump rally ties, and what he calls a double standard in 'free speech' comedy debates.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Pastor Jamal Bryant Trashes 'The Roast of Kevin Hart': 'Disrespect Disguised as Jokes'
Pop Culture

Pastor Jamal Bryant Calls Kevin Hart Roast ‘Disrespect Dressed as Jokes’

The Atlanta pastor weighed in on the backlash surrounding Kevin Hart’s Netflix roast, reigniting debate over comedy, faith, and where some viewers draw the line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
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Sheryl Underwood Defends Tony Hinchcliffe After Suicide Joke 'Freedom of Speech is Alive and Well'
Pop Culture

Sheryl Underwood Responds to Backlash Over Tony Hinchcliffe’s Joke About Her Late Husband

After Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke sparked backlash, Sheryl Underwood defended the roast format while reflecting on grief, dark comedy, and free speech.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Kevin Hart attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart’s Entertainment Company Reportedly Downsizes Amid Internal ‘Chaos’

The Hart-founded entertainment company was once valued at $650 million.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
Tony Hinchcliffe Mocks Sheryl Underwood's Late Husband's Suicide During Kevin Hart Roast
Pop Culture

Tony Hinchcliffe’s Sheryl Underwood Joke Sparks Backlash at Kevin Hart Roast

Viewers say the Netflix special went too far as Tony Hinchcliffe and host Shane Gillis turned Sheryl Underwood’s real-life tragedy into roast material.

Bernadette Giacomazzo68 days ago

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