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Pop Culture
Ted Danson Says He’ll Apologize ‘For the Rest of My Life’ Over Whoopi Goldberg Roast
The 'Cheers' star revisits his infamous 1993 blackface roast of Whoopi Goldberg and explains why he says intention no longer matters.
Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago