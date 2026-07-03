Roast

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Ted Danson attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. | Whoopi Goldberg at the "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" premiere during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on September 28, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Ted Danson Says He’ll Apologize ‘For the Rest of My Life’ Over Whoopi Goldberg Roast

The 'Cheers' star revisits his infamous 1993 blackface roast of Whoopi Goldberg and explains why he says intention no longer matters.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago

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