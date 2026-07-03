Super

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Sports

Dwyane Wade Gives Kevin Durant Some Advice About Being on a Superteam

Dwayne Wade referred to his experience on the Miami Heat superteam with former teammate LeBron James and Chris Bosh that went to four straight NBA Finals.

Dana Scott3540 days ago
Style

RETROSUPERFUTURE x Carhartt WIP: Beauty and the Rugged Beast

RETROSUPERFUTURE and Carhartt WIP are back for Fall/Winter 2015 with a delivery of sharp shades

Sam Inerfield4005 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Études and SUPER Release Two Trippy Frames With the "World Talk" Sunglasses Collaboration

Études teams with Italian eyewear company SUPER to release two redesigned frames that are just the right amount of abstract and cool.

Gregory Babcock4429 days ago
Style

Carhartt WIP and SUPER Pay Homage to Detroit With Three New Styles

You can never have enough great shades.

Teofilo Killip4552 days ago
Advertisement
Style

SUPER Releases "The Golden State" Sunglasses at L.A. Pop-Up Shop

Go inside LA's Fred Segal to find these gold tinted shades.

Teofilo Killip5015 days ago
Style

Watch How SUPER Sunglasses Are Made

They really are made in Italy.

Teofilo Killip5092 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Super’s Primo Shades Reinterpret The Classic Aviator

If you want to switch up from wayfarer frames, add these to your summer must-haves.

Teofilo Killip5170 days ago
Style

SUPER Continues To Explore Prints In New Visiva Spring 2012 Collection

Surprise everyone when wearing these sunglasses with hidden details.

Teofilo Killip5226 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

SUPER's Panama Collection is the Definition of Cool

SUPER is finnin' to have you in sunglasses heaven this fall.

Nick Grant5436 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed
Style

Video: SUPER x Elton John Sunglasses Collaboration

Watch the video of the brands founder on their newest collaboration.

Corey Stokes5489 days ago
Style

SUPER x Izzue x Hilary Tsui Sunglasses Collaboration

SUPER's latest collaboration yields a new Flat Top model.

Frazier Tharpe5524 days ago
Style

SUPER Summer 2011 Sunglasses

Just in time for the sun, SUPER drops its newest collection.

Corey Stokes5532 days ago
Style

WeSC x SUPER Sunglasses

The collaborative shades are finally available to purchase.

Corey Stokes5537 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Review: "Super" (Starring Rainn Wilson & Ellen Page)

The superhero genre gets turned on its head in this crazy, yet uneven, dark comedy.

MattBarone5586 days ago
Advertisement
Style

SUPER Spring 2011 Collection

Upgrade your eyewear.

Corey Stokes5604 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Trailer Park: “Super” (Starring Rainn Wilson & Ellen Page)

Hold your "Kick-Ass" comparisons as Dwight Schrute trades paper for an outlandish superhero outfit.

Jaeki Cho5611 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App