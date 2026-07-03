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Kim Kardashian Says MRI Found ‘Little’ Brain Aneurysm, Attributes it to ‘Stress’ From Kanye Divorce
The 45-year-old discussed the diagnosis and reflected on the effect of her stressful divorce from Ye.
The Weeknd Advocates for 'Astronaut Naps' to Alleviate Stress: 'Works Like Magic'
The proven practice, Abel tells Complex, "works like magic."
'Squid Game' Creator Lost '8 or 9' Teeth Thanks to Season 1 Stress
The stress behind Season 2 is "much greater," according to 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.
Tyrese Says His Ex-Wife Wants Him to Increase Monthly Child Support Payments to $40,000
The actor and singer recently raised concern after he got emotional during an interview on 'The Breakfast Club.'
Woman's Lawsuit Against JetBlue Alleges Cancer Came Back After Stressful Incident Involving Emotional Support Dog
According to the woman, she was in remission at the time of the alleged 2023 incident.
Missy Elliott Breaks Down Why Sophomore Album ‘Da Real World’ Ended Up Being Her 'Most Stressful' Record
The 52-year-old rapper recalled the pressure of following up her successful debut, 1997's 'Supa Dupa Fly.'
Canadians Are Suffering From "Inflation Isolation" And No Longer Going Out, Says Poll
Younger Canadians and women are the most likely groups to be impacted by this phenonemon.
More Torontonians Are Lonely Compared Other Canadian Cities, According To Report
Adults and students claimed to be more depressed and lonely than ever.
Meghan Markle's Father in Hospital Following Stroke, Half-Sister Says it's Due to Stress
Samantha Markle said that she believes the stress in his life is coming from Meghan, seemingly blaming their lack of a relationship for his declining health.
Man Awarded $450K After Employer Ignores Request Not to Celebrate Birthday Due to Anxiety Disorder
A jury awarded a Kentucky man $450,000 after his workplace celebrated his birthday despite his anxiety-related requests for them not to do so.
‘Broken Heart Syndrome' Cases Surge During Pandemic With Women More Likely to Be Diagnosed
Whether you call it stress cardiomyopathy or "Broken Heart syndrome," the recent surge in cases has become a cause for concern, especially among women.
CDC Says Some Adverse Reactions to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Were Due to Anxiety
The CDC issued a new report that says some post-shot reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccination were actually due to anxiety and not the vaccine itself.
Canada Has the Second Saddest and Most Anxious Citizens in the World
Canadians are among the saddest and most anxious people in the world at the present moment, according to data from a new UK study. The U.S. came in first.
Americans Seek 'Emotional Support Canadians' on Election Night
Canadians are offering emotional support to their U.S. neighbours as we all nervously await the presidential election results.
Scientists Develop New Method of Testing Stress Through Earwax
Earwax might be gross, but scientists are getting behind a new test that measures a patient's stress levels through the unsightly substance.
Chrissy Teigen Vents as John Legend Surprise-Invites 'Voice' Team for Dinner: ‘I'm Laughing But I’m F*cking Pissed'
The crew behind 'The Voice' were invited to John Legend's house for dinner after the finale on Tuesday, but Chrissy Teigen wasn't quite ready for it.
‘I Cannot Stress This Enough’ Meme Is Having a Major Moment
The life of a meme is unpredictable, sometimes resurfacing months or even years after they're first used.