Stress

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Kim Kardashian wearing black sunglasses and a black outfit, looking over her shoulder with her hair styled up.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Says MRI Found ‘Little’ Brain Aneurysm, Attributes it to ‘Stress’ From Kanye Divorce

The 45-year-old discussed the diagnosis and reflected on the effect of her stressful divorce from Ye.

Alex Ocho267 days ago
A performer on stage with arms outstretched, wearing a cap and jacket. Bright lights illuminate the scene, surrounded by a crowd.
Music

The Weeknd Advocates for 'Astronaut Naps' to Alleviate Stress: 'Works Like Magic'

The proven practice, Abel tells Complex, "works like magic."

Trace William Cowen511 days ago
A man in glasses and a brown jacket stands in front of a "Squid Game 2" sign, with a pink-suited mannequin beside him.
Pop Culture

'Squid Game' Creator Lost '8 or 9' Teeth Thanks to Season 1 Stress

The stress behind Season 2 is "much greater," according to 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Trace William Cowen612 days ago
Tyrese performs onstage at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture
Pop Culture

Tyrese Says His Ex-Wife Wants Him to Increase Monthly Child Support Payments to $40,000

The actor and singer recently raised concern after he got emotional during an interview on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Joe Price694 days ago
JetBlue airplane in flight, captured against a clear sky
Life

Woman's Lawsuit Against JetBlue Alleges Cancer Came Back After Stressful Incident Involving Emotional Support Dog

According to the woman, she was in remission at the time of the alleged 2023 incident.

Trace William Cowen716 days ago
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Missy Elliott performing in a studded outfit on the left; "Da Real World" album cover with her in a black and white ensemble holding a microphone on the right
Music

Missy Elliott Breaks Down Why Sophomore Album ‘Da Real World’ Ended Up Being Her 'Most Stressful' Record

The 52-year-old rapper recalled the pressure of following up her successful debut, 1997's 'Supa Dupa Fly.'

Alex Ocho760 days ago
Life

Canadians Are Suffering From "Inflation Isolation" And No Longer Going Out, Says Poll

Younger Canadians and women are the most likely groups to be impacted by this phenonemon.

Louis Pavlakos963 days ago
Life

More Torontonians Are Lonely Compared Other Canadian Cities, According To Report

Adults and students claimed to be more depressed and lonely than ever.

Louis Pavlakos975 days ago
Megan Markle in the Netherlands
Pop Culture

Meghan Markle's Father in Hospital Following Stroke, Half-Sister Says it's Due to Stress

Samantha Markle said that she believes the stress in his life is coming from Meghan, seemingly blaming their lack of a relationship for his declining health.

Brenton Blanchet1511 days ago
A gavel shown in a court room
Life

Man Awarded $450K After Employer Ignores Request Not to Celebrate Birthday Due to Anxiety Disorder

A jury awarded a Kentucky man $450,000 after his workplace celebrated his birthday despite his anxiety-related requests for them not to do so.

Brenton Blanchet1551 days ago
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Electrocardiogram recording of patients cardiac cycle.
Life

‘Broken Heart Syndrome' Cases Surge During Pandemic With Women More Likely to Be Diagnosed

Whether you call it stress cardiomyopathy or "Broken Heart syndrome," the recent surge in cases has become a cause for concern, especially among women.

Jose Martinez1621 days ago
covid-vax
Life

CDC Says Some Adverse Reactions to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Were Due to Anxiety

The CDC issued a new report that says some post-shot reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccination were actually due to anxiety and not the vaccine itself.

tara mahadevan1903 days ago
canadians ranked saddest most anxious
Life

Canada Has the Second Saddest and Most Anxious Citizens in the World

Canadians are among the saddest and most anxious people in the world at the present moment, according to data from a new UK study. The U.S. came in first.

Coleman Molnar2003 days ago
emotional support canadians
Life

Americans Seek 'Emotional Support Canadians' on Election Night

Canadians are offering emotional support to their U.S. neighbours as we all nervously await the presidential election results.

Coleman Molnar2081 days ago
ENT doctor treating patients suffering from dizziness
Life

Scientists Develop New Method of Testing Stress Through Earwax

Earwax might be gross, but scientists are getting behind a new test that measures a patient's stress levels through the unsightly substance. 

Xavier Hamilton2081 days ago
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John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Vents as John Legend Surprise-Invites 'Voice' Team for Dinner: ‘I'm Laughing But I’m F*cking Pissed'

The crew behind 'The Voice​'​​​​​​ were invited to John Legend's house for dinner after the finale on Tuesday, but Chrissy Teigen wasn't quite ready for it.

Joe Price2403 days ago
Stress This Enough Meme
Life

‘I Cannot Stress This Enough’ Meme Is Having a Major Moment

The life of a meme is unpredictable, sometimes resurfacing months or even years after they're first used.

Joe Price2501 days ago

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