Latest Stories
Watch Run the Jewels' New "Walking in the Snow" Video
Run the Jewels shared the video for their 'RTJ4' cut "Walking in the Snow," a stop motion effort that reimagines Killer Mike and El-P as action figures.
"Painted" Combines Stop-Motion Animation With Unbelievable Body Art
Melbourne-based artist Elvis Schmoulianoff combined her body art passion with one of her favorite mediums to create this incredible short film.
A Stop-Motion Guide to Layering This Winter
Get some ideas on your next winter rig.
Check Out This Dope Stop-Motion Video Using Google Glass
Hands free art.
The Best Video on the Internet Today: Six Facts About the Original PlayStation in Stop Motion
Taking a look back, in style
Watch this Stop-Motion Video Made of 1,556 Instagrams
Video before video was cool on Instagram.
The Guys Behind Robot Chicken Made This Fantastic Micro Machines Chase (Video)
Oversteer, decapitated deer, and missiles.
IBM Made a Stop-Motion Film Using Nothing but Atoms
The 2014 Oscars just got swept.
Graphics Studio 18bis Makes a Creative Stop Motion Video of a Ballerina (Video)
The dancer is shown from many different angles.
Dina Velikovskaya's Stop Motion Film "My Strange Grandfather" Tells an Enchanting Story (Video)
She gives new life the puppetry with the film.
Animation Duo Katarzyna Kijek and Przemysław Adamski Makes Impressive Stop Motion Film (Video)
The pair made a strenuous music video for a Japanese singer-songwriter.
An Incredible Timelapse Of Paris At Night
The city of lights, in the best way possible.
Papercraft Stop Motion Video for Ödland Music Video
Stunning stop motion made by Vincent Pianina and Lorenzo Papace.
The Everyday Project's Stop-Motion Skate Video
Charles Bergquist's stunning skateboarding visual.
Toys Get Butchered To Dubstep
Delta Spirit's latest video gets a little weird.
Benga "I Will Never Change" Stop-Motion Video
960 vinyls later, one of the sickest stop motion videos you've ever seen.
Video: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Stop Motion Intro
TNMT, turtle power.
LEGO Stop-Motion Marriage Proposal
If you are going to do it, make it count.