Latest Stories
YBN Almighty Jay Reportedly Needed 300 Stitches After NYC Assault
A video shows YBN Almighty Jay being assaulted and robbed in New York City.
Here's Footage of Stitches Punching a Fan in the Face at His Concert
Stiches and a fan got into a fight at one of his recent concerts.
Stitches Channels Adele's "Hello" for His Drug Dealer Confessional "One Million Dimes"
Because nothing rhymes with "time" like "dimes." Adele's "Hello." On his latest track titled "One Million Dimes," he flips the song & interjects his own lyrics.
The Game's Manager Reportedly Takes Stitches on as a New Client After Knocking Him Out Last Month
Guess that's a way to flip a negative into a positive.
Stitches Says the Situation With the Game Is "Already Done"
It sounds like the rapper is ready to move on.
Here's Why Stitches Is Thankful for His Beef With the Game
"My record sales going up. My views going up."
Stitches Challenges the Game to a Celebrity Boxing Match (UPDATED)
This is getting out of hand.
The Game Is Still Making Fun of Stitches Getting Knocked Out
The Game is back at it.
The Game's Manager Speaks on Knocking Out Stitches
"You dealing with a dude who's really lying to himself."
Stitches Takes Shots at the Game on New Diss Song
Game's manager knocked Stitches out last week.
Stitches Claims The Game Paid Off His Own Crew to Jump Him (UPDATED)
The Miami rapper shows his swollen eye on Instagram.
The Game Responds to Stitches Again With Advice on How to Treat His Lip
It also came with a funny meme too.
Someone From the Game's Crew Knocked Out Stitches In Miami Last Night (UPDATED)
The two have had beef for a few months.
11 Songs That Made 2014 The Year of the Rap One-Hit Wonder
How rappers like Bobby Shmurda, Dej Loaf, and others came to define rap in 2014.
Stitches' Wife Shut Down a Recent Show After He Brought Girls On Stage To Do Cocaine
Happy wife, happy life?