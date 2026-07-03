Stitches

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Latest Stories

ybn jay almighty
Music

YBN Almighty Jay Reportedly Needed 300 Stitches After NYC Assault

A video shows YBN Almighty Jay being assaulted and robbed in New York City.

Joe Price2683 days ago
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Music

Here's Footage of Stitches Punching a Fan in the Face at His Concert

Stiches and a fan got into a fight at one of his recent concerts.

Chris Mench3721 days ago
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Music

Stitches Channels Adele's "Hello" for His Drug Dealer Confessional "One Million Dimes"

Because nothing rhymes with "time" like "dimes." Adele's "Hello." On his latest track titled "One Million Dimes," he flips the song &amp; interjects his own lyrics.

jessielmorris3763 days ago
Music

Stitches Says the Situation With the Game Is "Already Done"

It sounds like the rapper is ready to move on.

Zach Frydenlund3864 days ago
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Music

Here's Why Stitches Is Thankful for His Beef With the Game

"My record sales going up. My views going up."

Jay Balfour3866 days ago
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Music

The Game's Manager Speaks on Knocking Out Stitches

"You dealing with a dude who's really lying to himself."

Zach Frydenlund3872 days ago
Music

Stitches Takes Shots at the Game on New Diss Song

Game's manager knocked Stitches out last week.

Zach Frydenlund3873 days ago
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Music

Stitches Claims The Game Paid Off His Own Crew to Jump Him (UPDATED)

The Miami rapper shows his swollen eye on Instagram.

Eric Diep3876 days ago
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Music

11 Songs That Made 2014 The Year of the Rap One-Hit Wonder

How rappers like Bobby Shmurda, Dej Loaf, and others came to define rap in 2014.

Max Goldberg4222 days ago

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