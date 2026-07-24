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Pop Culture
Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'
The 35-year-old actress died on June 16 of AIDS and addiction and chronic polysubstance use.
Alex Ocho25 days ago