Anthony Ramos and Director Steven Caple Jr. on Adding Their Cultures to 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
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Complex caught up with Ramos and Caple about choosing the right leading man, the pressures of taking on a franchise film, and their experience filming in Peru.Karla Rodriguez
'Creed II' director Steven Caple Jr. talks about the "overwhelming" process working on the film, as well as owing Michael B. Jordan a couple of real punches.Khal
Steve Lacy's third studio album is a self-produced personal statement featuring SZA, Erykah Badu, and Cecile Believe, due July 17, 2026.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From American flags to grills featuring real flowers, Tetsuya Akiyama of Grillz Jewelz is the man making plenty of these unique customs.Mike DeStefano