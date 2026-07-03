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Sports
Jeff Capel Talks About the Iconic Photo of 2Pac Wearing His Duke Jersey
Jeff Capel admits he has used the iconic photo of 2Pac wearing his Duke jersey to recruit at least one player.
Chris Yuscavage3033 days ago