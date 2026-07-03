Sophie Ellis-Bextor

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Pop Culture

‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Charts Again 13 Years Later After Being Featured In ‘Saltburn’

"I don’t think I’ve completely processed it really," UK singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor says of the song's revitalized success.

Alex Ocho923 days ago
Skepta V&A
Music

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Loves That Skepta Sampled "Murder On The Dancefloor" On "Love Me Not" (UPDATE)

Her single, "Murder On The Dancefloor", was released in 2001.

Tom Segev2600 days ago

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