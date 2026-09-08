Tom Segev Portrait

Tom Segev

Joined January 2019 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

tom misch yussef dayes

Interview: Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes Are Not About The Hype

Two years in the making, Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes have produced what could be a pivotal point in both their musical careers. Complex sits down with the pair.

Tom Segev2331 days ago
shabaka hutchings

Get To Know Shabaka Hutchings, The Nipsey Hussle-Inspired British Jazz Maestro

"It's up to you how far you think you can go as a human being, or as someone from a historically marginalised background—you just have to break forward."

Tom Segev2620 days ago
youngs teflon

Lightning Strikes Twice As Youngs Teflon Shares New 'Swvgg' EP

His second project this month alone.

Tom Segev2653 days ago
jorja smith getty gus stewart

Jorja Smith Has Shared The Visuals For 'Lost & Found' Highlight "Goodbyes"

Taken from her 2018 debut album, 'Lost & Found'.

Tom Segev2656 days ago
msm skepta andy nicholson

Meet MsM, The Mixer/Engineer Behind Skepta’s Many Years Of Greatness

“I think Skep just likes people that are dedicated to what they wanna do...”

Tom Segev2657 days ago
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young t and bugsey

Young T & Bugsey Recruit Aitch For New Summer-Ready Single "Strike A Pose"

This one's got hit written all over it.

Tom Segev2660 days ago
skepta colors no sleep

Skepta Heats Up COLORS Berlin With A Special Performance Of "No Sleep"

It's been a busy week for the grime MC.

Tom Segev2660 days ago
joe armon jones

Joe Armon-Jones' "Icy Roads (Stacked)" Is A Dub-Infused Jazz Wonder

Float away with the sounds of Joe Armon-Jones...

Tom Segev2661 days ago
still greedy skengdo am all on me

Newcomer Still Greedy Links Up With Skengdo x AM For Club Banger "All On Me"

A boasty bop from the South Londoners.

Tom Segev2662 days ago
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Skepta V&A

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Loves That Skepta Sampled "Murder On The Dancefloor" On "Love Me Not" (UPDATE)

Her single, "Murder On The Dancefloor", was released in 2001.

Tom Segev2663 days ago
ezra collective

Review: Ezra Collective’s ‘You Can’t Steal My Joy’ Is A UK Jazz Delight

In spite of the negativity that plagues everyday life, 'You Can't Steal My Joy' aims to be a guiding light.

Tom Segev2699 days ago
nubya garcia

We Spoke To The Head Of Music At Ronnie Scott’s About The Rise Of British Jazz

"We shouldn't ever get complacent and think that it's totally healthy, but—in terms of the musicians—I know that jazz is in a brilliant place, artistically."

Tom Segev2727 days ago
Kamaal Williams

It’s A UK Jazz Revolution!

Are you in?

Tom Segev2796 days ago

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