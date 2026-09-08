Tom Segev
Latest Stories
Interview: Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes Are Not About The Hype
Two years in the making, Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes have produced what could be a pivotal point in both their musical careers. Complex sits down with the pair.
Get To Know Shabaka Hutchings, The Nipsey Hussle-Inspired British Jazz Maestro
"It's up to you how far you think you can go as a human being, or as someone from a historically marginalised background—you just have to break forward."
Lightning Strikes Twice As Youngs Teflon Shares New 'Swvgg' EP
His second project this month alone.
Jorja Smith Has Shared The Visuals For 'Lost & Found' Highlight "Goodbyes"
Taken from her 2018 debut album, 'Lost & Found'.
Meet MsM, The Mixer/Engineer Behind Skepta’s Many Years Of Greatness
“I think Skep just likes people that are dedicated to what they wanna do...”
Young T & Bugsey Recruit Aitch For New Summer-Ready Single "Strike A Pose"
This one's got hit written all over it.
Skepta Heats Up COLORS Berlin With A Special Performance Of "No Sleep"
It's been a busy week for the grime MC.
Joe Armon-Jones' "Icy Roads (Stacked)" Is A Dub-Infused Jazz Wonder
Float away with the sounds of Joe Armon-Jones...
Newcomer Still Greedy Links Up With Skengdo x AM For Club Banger "All On Me"
A boasty bop from the South Londoners.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Loves That Skepta Sampled "Murder On The Dancefloor" On "Love Me Not" (UPDATE)
Her single, "Murder On The Dancefloor", was released in 2001.
Review: Ezra Collective’s ‘You Can’t Steal My Joy’ Is A UK Jazz Delight
In spite of the negativity that plagues everyday life, 'You Can't Steal My Joy' aims to be a guiding light.
We Spoke To The Head Of Music At Ronnie Scott’s About The Rise Of British Jazz
"We shouldn't ever get complacent and think that it's totally healthy, but—in terms of the musicians—I know that jazz is in a brilliant place, artistically."